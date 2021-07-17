KARMEN KETRON: Home gardening

As many of you know, Tony Melton with Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service has been with us for more than 40 years. Tony has given us countless news articles to laugh, love and learn from with his expertise and knowledge of horticulture.
It is with great honor and respect Clemson Extension is saying farewell to a lifelong friend.
Tony’s many years of service and his immense breadth of knowledge and love for horticulture cannot be duplicated. That brilliance combined with his wonderful nature and caring personality tells you what a huge impact he had on so many people.
If you would like to send Tony a card of thanks and appreciation for the amazing work he has provided the community over the years, send to:
Florence County Extension
2685 S. Irby St., Ste K
Florence, SC 29505
As an aside, I would like to assure folks that the column will continue, if a little different. My name is Carmen Ketron, the newly minted urban horticulture agent for Florence and Darlington counties. I come to this organization with a BA in political science from Coastal Carolina University, an MS in environmental science and a MPA from the College of Charleston.
I started my career in horticulture growing mixed vegetables and cut flowers in the Tidewater region in Virginia and went on to managing community and university gardening programs at the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
My passion lies in engaging people in the numerous mental, physical and emotional benefits of working with plants and plant materials. In a world where gardeners and farmers can use the worldwide web to grab information or a cell phone app to diagnose plant problems at the click of a button, I want to serve as another tool in your toolbox to provide inspiration and encouragement in any and all of your horticultural endeavors. I and all of the other Clemson Cooperative Extension agents in Florence County are looking forward to supporting this amazing community in any way we can.
Carmen Ketron is an urban horticulture agent for Clemson Extension. She serves Darlington and Florence counties.