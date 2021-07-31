Middle school teachers to learn about today’s agriculture during Clemson’s SOCIAL Studies Academy

Career ambitions begin with many students by the time they reach middle school. But barriers, including lack of knowledge about different careers, prevent them from pursuing their career goals.

The new grant-funded program for middle school social studies teachers is called SOCIAL Studies Academy. SOCIAL is an acronym for Studies of Occupations, Culture and Innovations Toward Agricultural Literacy.

Emails with information will be sent to South Carolina middle school principals this fall. The principals can share this information with their teachers. A committee will review applications based on a set of criteria and select 20 teachers and a list of alternates. Teachers interested in the program are asked to alert their principals to keep an eye out for an email about the program.

“This program is designed to show teachers how they can integrate history and agriculture in their social studies curricula,” Layfield said. “We have a variety of lessons and activities that will improve their knowledge of food and agricultural sciences (FAS) careers.”

The academy will consist of a variety of activities, including a tour that highlights modern agricultural production and research at the Clemson Research and Education Centers (RECs) and farms located throughout the state.