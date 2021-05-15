MY DAD THE PILOT: An 'Air Force Brat' recalls life growing up in military family

We visited all of the American military cemeteries around Europe. We also visited castles and beautiful churches.

Our second PCS overseas was to Wiesbaden, Germany (1965-1968). As a family we revisited all of our favorite places from our previous tour. We revisited all of the sights in Paris, adding the Louvre. We were a little older, so Dad also took us to Verdun, Bastogne, Waterloo, Anne Frank’s home in Amsterdam, Brussels, Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest, East and West Berlin and cities in Spain and Italy.

Dad taught us to ski in Garmish, Germany. After that we had a ski trip somewhere every Christmas. I was lucky that Dad and Mom had another PCS in Germany after I finished college. I was able to go visit them, tour around with Mom and take some ski trips with Dad.

In 1968, I was in the ninth grade. We left Wiesbaden, Germany, and returned to California while Dad went to Vietnam. We wrote letters and sent cassette tapes back and forth, because there was no internet, social media or Face Time in 1968.