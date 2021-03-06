Neault named South Carolina state veterinarian, livestock-poultry health director

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen as the South Carolina state veterinarian and livestock-poultry health director," Neault said. "I have worked closely with my counterparts in South Carolina over the years and have seen firsthand that Dr. Parr has created an excellent program with capable people. I look forward to helping them continue their work protecting food safety and supporting the state’s animal agriculture industry.”

During his first months on the job, Neault plans to meet with the S.C. Poultry Federation, S.C. Beef Board, S.C. Pork Board and other animal agriculture industry and livestock groups.

“Foot and mouth disease is something that we have to be looking out for and I know that the dairy industry in South Carolina is experiencing quite a few issues with financial challenges. One of our goals is to try and assist the beef industry and dairy industry to be prepared for any event that could occur and affect them,” Neault said.

Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health is part of the university’s Public Service and Agriculture division.

Clemson PSA is a state agency comprising four units: Clemson Experiment Station, Clemson Cooperative Extension, Livestock Poultry Health, and Regulatory Services. Clemson PSA works collaboratively with Clemson’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences for research and outreach through the Clemson Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.