Pigskin and Peaches: Clemson and UGA put aside their differences to help Southeast peach producers thrive

“Many issues in peach production come from growing on the same soil over and over,” Melgar said. “In states where there is a long history of growing peaches, it is becoming harder and harder to grow peaches because of insect and disease issues attacking the tree and the fruit.”

The thought is a lot of the soils where producers have been growing peaches for years can harbor bacteria, fungi and nematodes that can stress the trees. The researchers are looking for ways to mitigate this by adding different mulches to create healthier soils with the goal of “making healthier trees.”

One goal of the study is to learn whether improving soil health can support “good” microbes, nematodes and bacteria that can attack the larvae of insect pests, such as peach tree borers and plum curculio, whose larvae attack tree roots. Other objectives focus on assessing the influence of improving soil organic matter; soil, water and nutrient availability; and fruit and tree diseases.

This research benefits peach growers throughout the Southeast, as many peach producers grow many of the same varieties, depending on climate and location, Blaauw added.

UGA Extension fruit disease specialist Phil Brannen and Schnabel communicate frequently, developing research projects based on problems they are seeing.