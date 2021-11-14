Plant pathologist says cultivar selection is key fighting wilt in watermelon

Keinath stressed that, along with using disease-free plant material, cultivar selection is important in preventing yield loss.

Fusarium wilt of watermelon is the most widespread and destructive disease of watermelon in the southeastern United States. When this disease is severe, many watermelons may not reach a marketable size of 10 pounds for seedless and 15 pounds for seeded. Fusarium wilt also can result in the death of leaves and vines, exposing watermelons to the sun, resulting in sunburned melons.

Over the years, the fungus that causes fusarium wilt, Fusarium oxysporum, has been able to adapt to resistant varieties. This fungus persists indefinitely in soil in the form of resting spores that survive heat, cold and drought. The primary sources of fusarium are infected plant material, soil or seeds. Once fusarium wilt is present in a field, it can produce spores that survive five to 10 years in the soil and can infect future plantings when conditions are favorable. Cool and wet conditions in the spring favor the development of disease in young watermelon plants, but disease symptoms are often not seen until hot and dry conditions stress the plant later in the season.