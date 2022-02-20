Search on for heat-resistant soybeans

Soybeans are one of the top cash crops grown in South Carolina, but high temperatures during the growing season limit yields and cut into profits.

Two Clemson University researchers believe a better understanding of traits associated with heat tolerance in soybeans can help in developing heat-tolerant varieties that can lead to more sustainable crop production. They have received a $649,895 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to study soybeans’ efficiency for heat tolerance. This grant continues research in which the researchers are examining traits that lead to heat tolerance in soybeans.

Researchers conducting this study are Sruthi Narayanan, an assistant professor and researcher in the Clemson Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, and Sachin Rustgi, an assistant professor and researcher of molecular breeding housed at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC) in Florence.

“The long-term goal for this project is to improve soybean’s climate resilience so that it can produce stable yields under heat stress conditions,” said Narayanan, lead investigator for the project.