South Carolina corn and soybean acreage could increase if prices remain high

Scott Mickey, farm business consultant and member of the agribusiness team, said the prospective plantings report indicated fewer acres than the trade was expecting. Corn and soybeans traded up last Wednesday (March 31) and have been easing higher this week (April 7). November beans are trading at $12.70 per bushel and December corn is at $4.86 per bushel.

“These are attractive prices for many South Carolina producers,” Mickey said.

Following Plumblee’s presentation, researchers from the Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC) and Edisto REC discussed insects, diseases, weeds, and fertilizer options.

Bt corn helps control insects, protect environment

The European corn borer was once a threat for South Carolina corn growers, but since the arrival of Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) corn, populations of this pest have waned to the point of no longer being a pest for now.

“European corn borers used to be abundant here in South Carolina,” said Francis Reay-Jones, Clemson entomologist and Integrated Pest Management program coordinator housed at the Pee Dee REC. “But in the 15 years that I’ve been here, I’ve yet to see one.”