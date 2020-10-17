Starkey Swine Center at Clemson to be repurposed

“We believe in preparing our students for successful careers in their areas of interest, not just with solid theoretical foundations, but also with experience that comes from getting your hands dirty. We have no intentions, now or in the future, of changing this culture.”

Clemson is committed to improving student experiences related to swine management and those crucial experiential and production skills valued by the swine industry, said Charles Rosenkrans, who chairs the Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

“These experiences will take place in venues other than the Starkey Center, in other university facilities, at swine farms managed by local producers, or at larger swine operations away from campus,” Rosenkrans said.

The Starkey Swine Center, approximately five miles from the university’s main campus, includes farrowing houses and nurseries with a capacity of 100 sows.