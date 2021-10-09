TONY AWARD: Melton receives South Carolina’s highest civilian honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Twice-retired Clemson Cooperative Extension horticulture agent Tony Melton was awarded the Order of the Palmetto on Wednesday at the Florence County Extension Office.

S.C. Sen. Kent Williams presented the award.

“Tony’s dedication and devotion to Clemson Cooperative Extension and the citizens we serve are unmatched,” said Thomas Dobbins, the director of the Clemson University Extension Service.

“He doesn’t just work for Clemson; he works for every person in South Carolina.”

The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, recognizing individuals for their extraordinary achievements, service and contributions to the state. A once-in-a-lifetime achievement, the award is presented only to natives or residents of the state.

“What can I say about Tony Melton other than he is the epitome of a true public servant?” Williams said. “A man who put people ahead of himself, dedicated and committed; that is Tony Melton.

“This is a great honor for him today, one that is well deserved and earned for his dedication, his loyalty and his commitment to mankind.

“God bless Tony.”