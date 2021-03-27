TONY MELTON: A glorious normal spring

Next, plants started early have a better chance of developing properly before it gets really hot. If it is too hot for you, you have a hard time functioning, and you are miserable, guess what, it is the same for plants.

Finally, insects and disease problems are generally not as bad when you plant early. Most insect and disease problems tend to build and get worse throughout the summer. As summer progresses corn-earworms, pickleworms, aphids, whiteflies, etc. are worse. Diseases like early blight, viruses, and fungal leafspots increase.

On Monday our Florence County Extension Office will reopen to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday by appointment only.

If you haven’t sent a soil sample to our laboratory yet — get busy. A soil test is a laboratory test that will tell you what your current soil conditions are and what to do to get them to the appropriate level for optimum growth for a specific crop.

However, a soil test is only as accurate as the sample taken. A soil test sample should be a representative sample of your entire area you are testing. To accomplish this, take many sub-samples, 6 inches deep, throughout the entire area, and mix them together in a bucket. After mixing collect a pint of soil and bring it to your Clemson University Extension Office. In Florence the Extension Office is in the back of the Social Services Building at the corner of Third Loop Rd. and Irby St. It costs $6 for an emailed answer or $7 for regular mail answer and you will get the results in about two weeks. It will be late to apply fertilizer and lime before planting, but you can still sling them over the top of the crop.

