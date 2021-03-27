TONY MELTON: A glorious normal spring

Hallelujah — Easter is a-commmming, what a “glorious normal spring,” and our Florence County Extension Office is reopening to the public.
Call it natural, spiritual or whatever. Easter is thought of as a new beginning — the beginning of spring, the beginning of growth, the beginning of life, etc. It seems to be in our nature that everything should be planted at Easter.
What a “glorious normal spring,” just enough nip in the air to keep the flowers at a normal blooming rate.
The bees will be swarming soon so, beekeepers, get ready to round them up for your hives. We need them for pollinating those cucumbers, squash, and melons — I can’t wait. Just think, we could be feasting in just a little over a month.
My normal beginning planting date for warm-season vegetables is April 1. It may be a little gamble, but all vegetable farming is a gamble — why let Las Vegas have all the fun? I have been to and prefer Lake Tahoe because the lake reminds me of where I might as well be throwing all my money away. In most instances, planting early is beneficial, especially with our weather conditions in South Carolina.
First, it gets very hot quickly. Spring must be one of the few things unionized in South Carolina, because many years it goes on strike and we head straight into summer. I jokingly tell most Northerners who move here we have four seasons in South Carolina: almost summer, summer, still summer, and Christmas.
Next, plants started early have a better chance of developing properly before it gets really hot. If it is too hot for you, you have a hard time functioning, and you are miserable, guess what, it is the same for plants.
Finally, insects and disease problems are generally not as bad when you plant early. Most insect and disease problems tend to build and get worse throughout the summer. As summer progresses corn-earworms, pickleworms, aphids, whiteflies, etc. are worse. Diseases like early blight, viruses, and fungal leafspots increase.
On Monday our Florence County Extension Office will reopen to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday by appointment only.
If you haven’t sent a soil sample to our laboratory yet — get busy. A soil test is a laboratory test that will tell you what your current soil conditions are and what to do to get them to the appropriate level for optimum growth for a specific crop.
However, a soil test is only as accurate as the sample taken. A soil test sample should be a representative sample of your entire area you are testing. To accomplish this, take many sub-samples, 6 inches deep, throughout the entire area, and mix them together in a bucket. After mixing collect a pint of soil and bring it to your Clemson University Extension Office. In Florence the Extension Office is in the back of the Social Services Building at the corner of Third Loop Rd. and Irby St. It costs $6 for an emailed answer or $7 for regular mail answer and you will get the results in about two weeks. It will be late to apply fertilizer and lime before planting, but you can still sling them over the top of the crop.
