TONY MELTON: A new year of farming

Through my years of traveling around the Pee Dee helping folks, I have had two things prominently placed in full view on the dash of my pickup truck. One is a picture of my sweet, angel mama with my son and the other is a round wooden coin with the letters “TUIT” on one side. As the years go by, my picture keeps fading but the memory of my sweet mama will always be strong.
Ironically once I lost my “Round To It” but a dear friend gave me a new one renewing my vigor, and it continues to remind me of my daddy, who taught all us kids to never procrastinate. It is that cold-dreary time of year when every farmer needs one, “A Round To It.” Stop procrastinating; it is a new year and time to get around to -- all the preparation that will make your farm the best it can be this summer.
Again this year I am putting in a 20-acre vegetable demonstration/research area at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center. I think a good way to remind you/myself of all the things that will make a farm successful is to go through the individual steps of preparation.
First, take a soil test. A soil test is a laboratory test that will tell you what your current soil conditions are and what to do to get them to the appropriate level for optimum growth for a specific plant. By taking a soil test now you will have time to correct problems before you plant your crops.
Many people make mistakes when taking a sample for a soil test. A soil test is only as accurate as the sample taken. A soil test sample should be a representative sample of your entire area you are testing.
To accomplish this, take many sub-samples 6-inches deep throughout the entire area and mix them together in a bucket. After mixing collect a pint of soil and get it to a soil testing laboratory. Many commercial labs are available but after the first of the year we will once again be able to take soil sample at the Florence Extension Office. which is in the back of the Social Services Building at the corner of Third Loop Road and Irby Street. A drop-box will be placed at the door.
The results will tell you how much lime and fertilizer are needed to grow your crop. I did not have to lime my area but if lime is recommended use dolomitic limestone and add it to the soil as quickly as possible and till into the soil.
Next, if any manure or homemade compost made using manure is to be added as a source of nutrients it must be applied at least 90 if not 120 days before harvest of a crop. This is to allow the detrimental organisms in manure like salmonella or E. coli to degrade before harvest. If you will be planting cool-season crops like collards, cabbage, and broccoli that will be ready for harvest in April, you need to apply manure now.
Next, it is time to plant seed of cool-season crops to produce transplants. It takes 4 to 6 weeks to produce good transplants and most cool-season crops should be planted by the first of March in the Pee Dee.
