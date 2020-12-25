TONY MELTON: A new year of farming

Through my years of traveling around the Pee Dee helping folks, I have had two things prominently placed in full view on the dash of my pickup truck. One is a picture of my sweet, angel mama with my son and the other is a round wooden coin with the letters “TUIT” on one side. As the years go by, my picture keeps fading but the memory of my sweet mama will always be strong.

Ironically once I lost my “Round To It” but a dear friend gave me a new one renewing my vigor, and it continues to remind me of my daddy, who taught all us kids to never procrastinate. It is that cold-dreary time of year when every farmer needs one, “A Round To It.” Stop procrastinating; it is a new year and time to get around to -- all the preparation that will make your farm the best it can be this summer.

Again this year I am putting in a 20-acre vegetable demonstration/research area at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center. I think a good way to remind you/myself of all the things that will make a farm successful is to go through the individual steps of preparation.

First, take a soil test. A soil test is a laboratory test that will tell you what your current soil conditions are and what to do to get them to the appropriate level for optimum growth for a specific plant. By taking a soil test now you will have time to correct problems before you plant your crops.