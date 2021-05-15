TONY MELTON: Be careful with chemicals

A while back I visited a vegetable farm with all its tomato plants exhibiting bright yellow leaves. The owner was understandably upset. All of his hard work lost.
The plants had characteristic glyphosate herbicide (Roundup) injury. His neighbor had borrowed his sprayer and did not rinse properly to remove the herbicide he used.
The moral of the story is to be very careful with and have a healthy respect for chemicals. They are designed to be very effective at what they are made to do, so misuse or using them in an unlabeled fashion can be very dangerous even if it is by mistake.
No matter what your neighbor or anyone tells you, the label is the law and must be strictly followed. One of my favorite sayings is “They say is the biggest liar in the world.” Especially when using chemicals, don’t do what your neighbor advises you to do; just read and follow the label directions.
There is a lot of useful and needed information on a chemical label. I know labels are lengthy, boring, and very technical, but you need that information to make a proper application of the chemical. Labels contain all types of information from the active ingredient to how to apply the product properly.
Would you spray an unknown liquid all over your home, lawn, and the food you eat?
What happens if something goes wrong? Put it this way: You just need to know what is on that label! You are ultimately responsible for everything that happens when you apply chemicals, including drift of a chemical which originated from your farm. For instance, you are responsible if you spray a product containing 2,4-D, glyphosate, etc., and it drifts and damages plants on your neighbors’ land.
Any company that is paid to apply any chemical on someone’s farm must have a commercial applicator’s license. A person with a commercial applicator’s license must take a very comprehensive test and have proof of insurance. In other words, they must know how to apply chemicals properly, effectively, and safely and be covered by insurance when something goes wrong. Also, they must display a sticker on each side of their vehicle stating that they are a licensed applicator.
Down to the nitty-gritty, this is what I have seen go wrong this spring – so far. 2,4-D damage on tomatoes – 1 high tunnel plants near harvest, 1 high tunnel with transplants, 1 field plants setting fruit. Roundup damage – 1 field of tomatoes, 1 greenhouse with thousands of many types of transplants (sprayed under beds). Curbit damage on pickles– 50 acres - planting too shallow and too much irrigation.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.