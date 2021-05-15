TONY MELTON: Be careful with chemicals

A while back I visited a vegetable farm with all its tomato plants exhibiting bright yellow leaves. The owner was understandably upset. All of his hard work lost.

The plants had characteristic glyphosate herbicide (Roundup) injury. His neighbor had borrowed his sprayer and did not rinse properly to remove the herbicide he used.

The moral of the story is to be very careful with and have a healthy respect for chemicals. They are designed to be very effective at what they are made to do, so misuse or using them in an unlabeled fashion can be very dangerous even if it is by mistake.

No matter what your neighbor or anyone tells you, the label is the law and must be strictly followed. One of my favorite sayings is “They say is the biggest liar in the world.” Especially when using chemicals, don’t do what your neighbor advises you to do; just read and follow the label directions.

There is a lot of useful and needed information on a chemical label. I know labels are lengthy, boring, and very technical, but you need that information to make a proper application of the chemical. Labels contain all types of information from the active ingredient to how to apply the product properly.

Would you spray an unknown liquid all over your home, lawn, and the food you eat?