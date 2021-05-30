TONY MELTON: Beans & tomatoes: a Southern boy’s dream

For just a moment, I wish I could go back to my youth when the only relief from the hot days of summer was an old box fan and the heat was made bearable only by a piece of mama’s pan fried chicken, a pot of her savory beans and a few slices of a tangy homegrown tomato.

The heat of summer has arrived, and before long it will be so hot and humid that the thick heavy air will be so difficult to breathe that I will wonder if I need to take out my pocket knife to cut me a piece of it to breathe. Even though we have air conditioning today, I still cannot make it through the hot summer without my savory beans and homegrown tomatoes, and I am one un-happy fellow if something interferes with my supply.

Right now most folk’s beans and tomatoes are flowering and setting fruit, which is a critical time in the production of the crop. Bean and tomato flowers are what I call “Wimpy,” and many environmental and cultural conditions effect their production, pollination, set and eventual fruit production.

First of all, if anything adversely interrupts the growth of or stresses the plant, their flowers dry-up and fall from the plant, resulting in poor fruit set and yields. Some scenarios that may cause this is cold rainy weather, hot dry weather, poor fertilization and excessively dry or wet soil conditions.