TONY MELTON: Beans & tomatoes: a Southern boy’s dream

For just a moment, I wish I could go back to my youth when the only relief from the hot days of summer was an old box fan and the heat was made bearable only by a piece of mama’s pan fried chicken, a pot of her savory beans and a few slices of a tangy homegrown tomato.
The heat of summer has arrived, and before long it will be so hot and humid that the thick heavy air will be so difficult to breathe that I will wonder if I need to take out my pocket knife to cut me a piece of it to breathe. Even though we have air conditioning today, I still cannot make it through the hot summer without my savory beans and homegrown tomatoes, and I am one un-happy fellow if something interferes with my supply.
Right now most folk’s beans and tomatoes are flowering and setting fruit, which is a critical time in the production of the crop. Bean and tomato flowers are what I call “Wimpy,” and many environmental and cultural conditions effect their production, pollination, set and eventual fruit production.
First of all, if anything adversely interrupts the growth of or stresses the plant, their flowers dry-up and fall from the plant, resulting in poor fruit set and yields. Some scenarios that may cause this is cold rainy weather, hot dry weather, poor fertilization and excessively dry or wet soil conditions.
Next, anything that encourages over-vegetative-growth will cause flower drop. This may be caused by excessive shading of the plants or excessive nitrogen fertilization. Many homeowners have bragged to me about their 10-foot tall tomato plants and 4-foot tall dark green bean plants, but usually when I get to questioning them, actually very little fruit was harvested.
Beans and tomatoes are easy to keep in what we call the “vegetative state” by over-fertilization, resulting in over-growth and reduced fruiting. The plants grow tall and pretty but don’t yield.
Next, if minimal night temperatures are at or above 76 degrees, the flowers will drop. I mentioned air conditioning early because personally I can take and work outside all day in our excessive daytime heat if I can go home in the evenings and sleep and get refreshed in a cool bedroom.
In past columns, I have mentioned how plants and people are similar in many aspects, and this is one of those instances. Beans and tomato flowers can take the daytime heat, but without a little relief at night, they do not set, drop-off and do not produce fruit.
Finally, if anything damages the flowers even in a minimal way, they will drop. Some scenarios that might cause this is excessive windy conditions, hard downpours, hail and thrips feeding on the flowers. Yes, thrips, that same culprit that spreads the dreaded Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus (TSWV) and forces everyone that wants a constant supply of tomatoes to grow TSWV resistant tomato varieties like Amelia, Crista, Red Bounty, etc., also can reduce yields by damaging flowers. In fact, thrips are attracted to flowers because of their color, aggregate in large numbers in flowers, and if you look closely, the tiny thrips can be seen when flowers are torn apart.
Many different insecticides containing pyrethroids (natural or synthetic), insecticidal soaps, insecticidal oils, spinosad, etc., will control thrips. Remember to read and follow all label directions – they are the law.
