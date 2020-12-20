TONY MELTON: Count your many blessings

Thanksgiving is over, but we should always be thankful. Excuse me, since we have freedom of speech (for at least a little while longer) and it is the Christmas season — I am going to count my many blessings.
I suggest you do the same and remember what a few fish and loaves of bread can do. Including Jesus, “the greatest gift of all” – I have been truly blessed and given so much.
I grew up poor, barefoot, and picking cotton and butter beans, but with the help of McLeod Farms and all the great folks at McBee High School I made my way to Clemson University. Through hard work, not “smarts,” I graduated with honors, got into graduate school, and started work in the Horticulture Department. After getting my master’s I got the tremendous privilege to move back home and become a county agent starting with three counties, then expanding to 12 Counties in the Pee Dee, and then adding 20 acres of research at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center.
However, 23 years ago, my ex said I was boring and divorced me and I gave her everything to take care of my son and daughter. I put my few clothes in my Transport van and lived in it on a farm where I drank water, bathed, and irrigated the vegetable crops out of a stream. I met my wonderful forever wife and with my own two hands built a 4,000-square-foot log home that will be featured on SCETV’s show “Making-It-Grow Tuesday” Tuesday at 7 p.m. I have five wonderful children “who by the way have not returned home after graduation” and 11 grandchildren.
Forty years I have been working for the folks of South Carolina, the greatest people on earth. I have gone as a guest into all your homes through TV, the newspaper, and as a county agent. Thanks to farmers and many other South Carolina folks’ giving, I have a forever scholarship in my name in the Horticulture Department at Clemson University and multi-millions of dollars in gifts and grants to do research at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center. Also, I have a free truck, gas, and cellphone – just to mention a few.
I have been told all my life that people cannot get “Crop Diseases.” Now, I have a crop disease but spelled with an “A” – yea I feel like Crap.” I have stage 4 non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver and some other problems that have bumfuzzled the doctors. This is a blessing in itself “I know I am dying and can take advantage of the time I have left (including having some fun) while many folks - Just Up and Die.” Remember, the “God of the Mountain is the God of the Valley.”
To learn more about gardening and country living watch our Emmy Award-winning TV program “Making-It- Grow” (MIG). Don’t forget to see my home all decorated for Christmas at 7 p.m. Tuesday on SCETV or on the web at www.mig.org.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!