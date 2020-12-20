TONY MELTON: Count your many blessings

Thanksgiving is over, but we should always be thankful. Excuse me, since we have freedom of speech (for at least a little while longer) and it is the Christmas season — I am going to count my many blessings.

I suggest you do the same and remember what a few fish and loaves of bread can do. Including Jesus, “the greatest gift of all” – I have been truly blessed and given so much.

I grew up poor, barefoot, and picking cotton and butter beans, but with the help of McLeod Farms and all the great folks at McBee High School I made my way to Clemson University. Through hard work, not “smarts,” I graduated with honors, got into graduate school, and started work in the Horticulture Department. After getting my master’s I got the tremendous privilege to move back home and become a county agent starting with three counties, then expanding to 12 Counties in the Pee Dee, and then adding 20 acres of research at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center.