TONY MELTON: Deer can devastate your fields

This is that “deer, deer, deer” time of year. Deer are out searching for something green, lush, and tasty to eat since the shooting stopped the first of the year.

I am always out way before sunup, and nothing is more disheartening than running 10-15 deer out of a strawberry field. Since strawberries cost $16,000 an acre to grow and deer feeding this time of year devastates strawberry yield, even one night of deer feeding can drain a farmer’s pocketbook.

One farmer I visited this past week said he was too busy harvesting his 500 acres of soybeans to check on his strawberries. By the time I got there he had lost one of his two acres of strawberries. If the farmer makes $5 per bushel on beans at 30 bushels per acre and strawberry cost is $16,000 per acre, he just lost over 100 acres of bean profit in 1 night.

The secret to controlling deer is to never allow them to get a taste of something good to eat, or it becomes very difficult or almost impossible to keep them out. Remember, it is a continuous fight to keep deer out.

Some of my favorite ways to keep deer out: