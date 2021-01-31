TONY MELTON: Deer can devastate your fields

This is that “deer, deer, deer” time of year. Deer are out searching for something green, lush, and tasty to eat since the shooting stopped the first of the year.
I am always out way before sunup, and nothing is more disheartening than running 10-15 deer out of a strawberry field. Since strawberries cost $16,000 an acre to grow and deer feeding this time of year devastates strawberry yield, even one night of deer feeding can drain a farmer’s pocketbook.
One farmer I visited this past week said he was too busy harvesting his 500 acres of soybeans to check on his strawberries. By the time I got there he had lost one of his two acres of strawberries. If the farmer makes $5 per bushel on beans at 30 bushels per acre and strawberry cost is $16,000 per acre, he just lost over 100 acres of bean profit in 1 night.
The secret to controlling deer is to never allow them to get a taste of something good to eat, or it becomes very difficult or almost impossible to keep them out. Remember, it is a continuous fight to keep deer out.
Some of my favorite ways to keep deer out:
First, an electric deer fence, which is surprisingly only 5 feet tall and not 10 feet tall like most would think and only consists of 2 main wires, one at 1.5 feet 3 feet to the outside of one 3 feet tall on the inside. This works because unless a deer is being chased by a dog or coyote, they enter a field with their heads down, so they can detect something good to eat. Therefore, the deer’s head will contact the low wire and if she misses it her head will hit the taller wire on the inside.
Most of the deer will be does and their head is the most sensitive to electric shock.
To aid the fence, I get a jar of peanut butter and ride around the fence applying a small amount on the outside wire about every 10 feet. Deer, like people, cannot resist the smell of peanut butter so when they lick the wire it knocks them to their knees, and they don’t come back for a while.
Some of the other techniques I have used is to install a radio, a propane gun, hang some soap around the field, and put fishing line in the trees around your field. Hanging the soap in the trees gives the scent of people and the fishing line at the edge of the woods confuses them and they retreat into the woods.
Today you can purchase many commercial products containing hot peppers, rosemary oil, mint oils, onions, etc. to keep deer out of fields. If all else fails farmers can get special depredation permits from DNR to reduce the number of deer in their fields.
If you are free the next two Thursday nights watch our spring vegetable grower meetings online. Cucurbits will be featured from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and brassicas from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. To register, visit bit.ly/CES_CucurbitGrowerMtg. or bit.ly/CES_BrassicaGrowerMtg.
