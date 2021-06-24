TONY MELTON: Don’t be suckered into sunscald

As we would say in McBee, “Get out the light bread and the Duke’s mayonnaise. I got a homegrown mater from a local farmer and there ain’t nothing better than a homegrown mater sandwich.”

Most Northerners would say I just murdered the King’s English but there really is not a fitting translation and the only King we know in the South is cotton. Also, Northerners usually come to South Carolina and try to convince Southerners that they should be pruning/suckering our tomato plants to get larger tomatoes.

The moral of the story is never sucker a tomato plant in the Pee Dee. This leads to terrible sunscald, yellow hard sun scalded fruit, and green shoulders on the fruit. Instead you need to produce a plant large enough plant to feed, support, and shade the fruit. Tomato plants need a lot of water, nutrients, and sunshine so the leaves can produce all the good things needed to make a favorable tomato.

However, if you give a tomato plant too much water the leaves will curl upward. If you give it too much nutrients like nitrogen the plant will grow too large and produce no fruit. Tomato plants need at least six hours of sunlight: however, if you don’t have adequate foliage sunshine will burn the fruit (sunscald).