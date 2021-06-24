TONY MELTON: Don’t be suckered into sunscald

As we would say in McBee, “Get out the light bread and the Duke’s mayonnaise. I got a homegrown mater from a local farmer and there ain’t nothing better than a homegrown mater sandwich.”
Most Northerners would say I just murdered the King’s English but there really is not a fitting translation and the only King we know in the South is cotton. Also, Northerners usually come to South Carolina and try to convince Southerners that they should be pruning/suckering our tomato plants to get larger tomatoes.
The moral of the story is never sucker a tomato plant in the Pee Dee. This leads to terrible sunscald, yellow hard sun scalded fruit, and green shoulders on the fruit. Instead you need to produce a plant large enough plant to feed, support, and shade the fruit. Tomato plants need a lot of water, nutrients, and sunshine so the leaves can produce all the good things needed to make a favorable tomato.
However, if you give a tomato plant too much water the leaves will curl upward. If you give it too much nutrients like nitrogen the plant will grow too large and produce no fruit. Tomato plants need at least six hours of sunlight: however, if you don’t have adequate foliage sunshine will burn the fruit (sunscald).
Properly growing tomatoes is a balancing act, providing the plant with what it needs to give you good fruit, but not too much causing the plant to grow excessively without producing fruit. Also, do not try to grow tomatoes in our blistering summer heat. Plant your spring tomato crop as early as possible (after frost) and your fall crop in early July so that your plants will not be fruiting or flowering in the hottest part of the summer.
In fact, most fruit and vegetables will sunscald in our blazing sun, heat, and humidity. Let me list the fruits and vegetables sunscald ruins: First, believe it or not strawberries in the early spring will lay out on the black plastic mulch, absorb moisture, and turn a white sunscald color. Any strawberry variety that produces a small compact plant should not be used in the Pee Dee.
You need to plant peppers, especially bell varieties, very close together to provide more leaf coverage on the sides of the plants. Very seldom will a bell pepper go to maturity and become those beautiful mature colors without sun scalding.
The darker the skin color of watermelons the more sensitive they are to sunscald – a deep foliage is the best solution. Peaches, apples, and pears will sunburn in the trees – so be light on the pruning.
Even the primocanes of blackberries should not be over pruned to protect the fruit and a swinging trellis encourages sunscald and should not be used in the Pee Dee.
I am always recommending sunscreen-type materials that are made specifically for plants to growers. I group these materials into two categories: one is a clay-type material that leaves a very noticeable white residue on the fruit and the others a semi-transparent material made of calcium carbonate (lime). Guess what, generally the less noticeable materials are generally a higher price. The bottom line is that people do not like to see white residue on their fruit and vegetables.