TONY MELTON: Don’t miss the flower show

Last week’s cold tried to put a damper on our spring festivities but look out, Jack Frost, the Spring Plant & Flower Festival is Thursday through Sunday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.

Cold can’t keep us Southern folk from gardening our precious little hearts out. Even those folks of what I call the “Northern persuasion” who have left the frozen north enjoy our 10 months of what we call “good growing weather.” Northern folks are used to the short “growing season” of the north where when it finally warms up it is time to plant, when it gets hot it’s only hot for a few days, and all they have to do is throw out a few seeds or plants and they grow “like wildfire” until it gets cold again.

It is a different world here and quite honestly it takes more gardening knowledge to defeat our insects, disease, and weeds. But with a little gardening knowledge, sweat, and endurance we can use our heat and long growing season to our advantage resulting in a year-round gardening mecca.