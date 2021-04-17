TONY MELTON: Don’t miss the flower show

Last week’s cold tried to put a damper on our spring festivities but look out, Jack Frost, the Spring Plant & Flower Festival is Thursday through Sunday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.
Cold can’t keep us Southern folk from gardening our precious little hearts out. Even those folks of what I call the “Northern persuasion” who have left the frozen north enjoy our 10 months of what we call “good growing weather.” Northern folks are used to the short “growing season” of the north where when it finally warms up it is time to plant, when it gets hot it’s only hot for a few days, and all they have to do is throw out a few seeds or plants and they grow “like wildfire” until it gets cold again.
It is a different world here and quite honestly it takes more gardening knowledge to defeat our insects, disease, and weeds. But with a little gardening knowledge, sweat, and endurance we can use our heat and long growing season to our advantage resulting in a year-round gardening mecca.
The Pee Dee Plant and Flower Show l will be coming to full bloom next weekend at the Pee Dee State Farmers’ Market. This glorious perennial event germinates on Thursday, April 22, and flowers through Sunday, April 25. Each day of the festival reminds me of the lowly roadside daylily with its spectacular orange color trying to draw your attention as you speed by knowing far too well that tomorrow another spectacular flower must take its place and soon it will be another year past.
Flowering from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, beauty will flood the market landscape. From the typical to the unusual, something will ignite your spring gardening fever. I love to “gawk at the wonderful plants.” The true gardener is an artist with the landscape as the palette and always seeks to add another brush stroke of beauty. As the renowned French landscape painter Jan Baptiste Corot said at the age of 77, “If the Lord lets me live two more years, I think I can paint something beautiful.” Maybe this will be the year your landscape is truly something beautiful.
Remember when purchasing these sprouts of beauty that outward beauty must be supported by inward beauty. Look closely at the plant. The plant should look healthy. Check for aphids, whiteflies, scale, and leaf spots. Make sure the plants roots are healthy and not root bound. Make sure no hidden pest or plant problem will spoil your plant’s homecoming.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
