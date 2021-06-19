TONY MELTON: Feeding us and the world

Since then I have done work in research, extension, on farms and, farm advising, but I still learn every day about growing plants and farming. Today farming is high tech, mentally and physically exhausting and, in my opinion the greatest challenge on earth. If you think operating a factory under a roof, within walls, air conditioned, with consistent inputs and products is difficult, consider a farm as an external factory with rain, wind, hail, heat, cold, with living constantly changing inputs and products.

Even small farms are mega businesses in today’s economy. Collectively farmers invest and risk more money than any other business on earth. In fact, agri-business makes up the No. 1 sector of our state’s and nation’s economy.

Next, farming has more regulations than any other business on the face of the earth. For instance, one of my favorite sayings is “The Label is the Law.” If you have ever read a label for any pesticide you may have some inkling of their complexity. A farmer must know and follow every label for all the pesticides he uses to produce crops — without mistake. Finally, farmers carry the burden of all our lives on their shoulders. In fact, most people on earth would soon die (within six months) if he and his cohorts quite farming.

This is why I cringe every time I hear someone, who had never even played at the end of a crop field or dedicated their life to ag such as a politician, reporter, homeowner, or even a doctor (shut up, Dr. Oz), tell the agricultural world how they should be farming or feeding the 7-plus billion people in the world. Most do not understand how complicated and important but, at the same time, fragile, our food supply system really is. We got a little taste of this with the COVID-19 scare. Please never talk bad about farming and farmers with your mouth full.

