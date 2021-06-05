TONY MELTON: Fight the fungus

Southern stem blight a devastating problem on tomatoes, peppers, and beans is starting to lift ugly head.
SSB has a way of sneaking-up on you. First, your tomato, pepper, and bean plants seem to be doing fabulous—growing well and producing a nice crop. Then when the plants get large and loaded with fruit they all of a sudden start wilting in the middle of the day. Finally, they dry-up, turn brown, and die. All that effort and expense of planting, watering, fertilizing, trellising, etc. — gone to waste.
Its call Southern stem blight because it loves, grows well, and is devastating in the heat of the South. When daytime temperatures get into the upper 80s and 90s SSB, which is a fungus called Sclerotium rolfsii, begins to grow on organic matter in the top twoinches of the soil surrounding your plants. Then it produces an acid that eats away the outer layer (epidermis) of your plants. Finally, this white fungus, which can be seen at the base of infected plants, starts to grow on the weakened stem just at or just below the soil line causing the plants to rot, wilt, and die.
I tell you all of this because knowing how a pest lives and works allows us to better control the problem. This is part of IPM (integrated pest management), which allows us to control a pest in a more sustainable or environmentally friendly way. Therefore, since SSB only grows and attacks the plants within the top two inches of the soil, why not protect the plant from the fungus?
In the home garden, it can easily be done by taking a 4 inch X 6 inch piece of aluminum foil and loosely wrapping the stem (not the root ball) of each plant and then planting with 2 inches of the foil below and 2 inches above the soil line. Try not to allow any soil to get between the aluminum foil and the stem. The 2 inches below the soil line will protect the plant from SSB and the 2 inches above will prevent cutworms from climbing-up to damage the plant. By the way, the first of July is the time to plant your fall tomato crop so “don’t get furious get serious” about protecting your homegrown tomatoes.
However, the furious growers who are anxiously watching plants wilt and die due to SSB are calling asking what they can do to stop the problem. Farmers have certain chemicals they can use to somewhat reduce the problem including Fontelis, Evito, Cabrio, etc. However, they must be applied right at the base of each plant or allowed to pool at the base of each plant to work well. Also, before we had all these chemicals we used 1 technique that will help to a certain extent, which is taking a 3-finger pinch of ammonium nitrate fertilizer and placing it at the base (touching the stem) of each tomato plant. This technique will only prevent the fungus from starting to grow, will not help if the plant is already wilting, and definitely will not resurrect a dead plant.
