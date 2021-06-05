TONY MELTON: Fight the fungus

In the home garden, it can easily be done by taking a 4 inch X 6 inch piece of aluminum foil and loosely wrapping the stem (not the root ball) of each plant and then planting with 2 inches of the foil below and 2 inches above the soil line. Try not to allow any soil to get between the aluminum foil and the stem. The 2 inches below the soil line will protect the plant from SSB and the 2 inches above will prevent cutworms from climbing-up to damage the plant. By the way, the first of July is the time to plant your fall tomato crop so “don’t get furious get serious” about protecting your homegrown tomatoes.

However, the furious growers who are anxiously watching plants wilt and die due to SSB are calling asking what they can do to stop the problem. Farmers have certain chemicals they can use to somewhat reduce the problem including Fontelis, Evito, Cabrio, etc. However, they must be applied right at the base of each plant or allowed to pool at the base of each plant to work well. Also, before we had all these chemicals we used 1 technique that will help to a certain extent, which is taking a 3-finger pinch of ammonium nitrate fertilizer and placing it at the base (touching the stem) of each tomato plant. This technique will only prevent the fungus from starting to grow, will not help if the plant is already wilting, and definitely will not resurrect a dead plant.