TONY MELTON: Get ready. Get set. Plant.

“Rain, rain, go away — come back again when it is so blessed hot in the summer.” (never been able to rhyme anyway.)

Seriously, we need the fields to dry so we can prepare for the spring cool-season crop. This is an important time. In just a couple of weeks we need to be planting those early spring crops like cabbage, collards, turnips, and mustard.

I just got off the phone with a 1,000-acre greens grower — my advice to him is to get to working the land as quickly as the weather/land will allow. With all the rain we have been having it will most likely be a short window to get the land ready, bedded, and planted.

This is one reason why farmers have big equipment — not to show-off like many folks think but to get the work done in the short window when the weather/land will allow.

Go ahead and take those soil samples to make sure you don’t need to put out lime to get the pH right. It may be too late for the lime to take full effect for this crop, but it is always best to get it out. Nothing will grow properly without the proper soil pH which will allow all the nutrients you put out with the fertilizer to be available for the plant to utilize.