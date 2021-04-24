TONY MELTON: God made a farmer

“So, God Made a Farmer.” Being a farmer is a calling, not an occupation. Like Paul Harvey said in his eulogy to farmers: “A farmer is one that goes way above and beyond for his family, community, state, and country.”

Don’t get me wrong — just like with all other occupations there are so-called farmers, halfway farmers, and then there are real “farmers.”

My being a county agent has allowed me the tremendous privilege to be adopted as a farmer. Even beyond the farmers’ group, I have been adopted by many as a “brother farmer.”

With this disabling disease (AHP) that I have been going through, my brother farmers have truly supported me, lifted me up in their thoughts/prayers, and were just there when I needed someone to talk to and lean on. We have laughed, prayed, and cried together.

Last week I had the privilege to visit Kevin Gowdy, one of my brother farmers in Hebron. While talking about his cabbage crop he told me how he, his family, and the community have been praying for me with this disease. Also, he was trying to help another one of our brother farmers with some okra seed and we got to laugh about how famously stingy our brother farmer is. Now the entire community is crying and broken-hearted that Kevin got killed in a tractor accident. A pickup truck ran over him and his tractor. Remember to: