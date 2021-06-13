TONY MELTON: Good drainage is crucial

One of my old preacher’s favorite sayings was “A ditch/rut is a grave with the ends knocked out.”
As I ride around the Pee Dee I feel like I have really failed in educating farmers about ditches and draining fields. The bottom line is “If you have a hole in a vegetable field without the ends knocked out to make a good ditch – it is a grave for your vegetable crops.”
In South Carolina it is like the old Morton salt commercial: “When it Rains it Pours.” South Carolina has become a “State of Extremes” – either flood or drought. Without good drainage vegetables drown and without irrigation they fail, don’t yield, and dry up. We are on what we call “the flat-land” in the Pee Dee – drainage doesn’t just happen – we must work for it. We must think, plan, and implement “drainage.” A few hours of standing water and vegetables are dead without the possibility of resurrection. I have been preaching drainage for years. Sometimes to drive the point home, I ask farmers if they are going to stock those ponds in their fields or buy tractor-boats.
The first drainage option most farmers implement is drain-tiles into the holes in the fields. Most of the time this works for row-crops since they can take a day or two of standing water. However, most of the time with vegetables that can only withstand a few hours of standing water the crop drowns anyway.
The next drainage option most farmers implement is ditches around the edges of the field. As I ride around the Pee Dee it breaks my heart to see that over 95 percent of the ditches are totally useless. They are around the edges of the fields, the soil from the ditches is piled on the sides, or the ditches have shoulders like a football player’s shoulder pads, which make these ditches useless. Water must flow all the way to the ditches, so the fields are drained quickly.
It is true that soil does sometimes wash into ditches with low shoulders and ditches may get in your way, but like one farmer told me, “it is better to clean out and plant around ditches than to replant drowned crops and have them drown again.”
This same farmer has one of the wettest farms I know of, but by properly using ditches and drain tiles he saved his crop from the storm-of-the-century and Hurricane Matthew. Therefore, smart farmers or farmers who have learned the hard way use a combination of properly installed drain tiles and ditches and think the situation out to get the drainage needed.
Also, even though you have good drainage with these heavy rains you will get root rot. One of our best tools in our arsenal against root rots are the phosphites. These products are systemic, in fact the only fungicide that I know of that is systemic in both directions because they move in the phloem and not just in the xylem like many other products.
In other words, when applied to the roots they will go upwards in the plant, and when applied to the leaves they will go downward in the plant. Therefore, when conditions are right for disease development you can apply it pre-plant or when symptoms just begin you can spray the top of the plants, it will go systemic in the plant, and help control the soil rot diseases.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.