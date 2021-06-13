TONY MELTON: Good drainage is crucial

The next drainage option most farmers implement is ditches around the edges of the field. As I ride around the Pee Dee it breaks my heart to see that over 95 percent of the ditches are totally useless. They are around the edges of the fields, the soil from the ditches is piled on the sides, or the ditches have shoulders like a football player’s shoulder pads, which make these ditches useless. Water must flow all the way to the ditches, so the fields are drained quickly.

It is true that soil does sometimes wash into ditches with low shoulders and ditches may get in your way, but like one farmer told me, “it is better to clean out and plant around ditches than to replant drowned crops and have them drown again.”

This same farmer has one of the wettest farms I know of, but by properly using ditches and drain tiles he saved his crop from the storm-of-the-century and Hurricane Matthew. Therefore, smart farmers or farmers who have learned the hard way use a combination of properly installed drain tiles and ditches and think the situation out to get the drainage needed.