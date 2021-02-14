TONY MELTON: Grow, market, deliver the best

To quote one of my best vegetable farmers, “You won’t be in the vegetable busy long if you don’t know how to throw the ugly stuff away.” Like I always say, “An ugly county agent is OK, but ugly fruits and vegetables won’t flush.”
Say what you want but if it is ugly, you pass it over and get the better-looking produce if the cost is similar. In America we expect and demand the best.
However, many stores, farmers markets, and growers sell what we call “culls” at a reduced price. A lot of times selling culls can make or break a farm because fresh vegetable prices have remained about the same for the last five years and the extra money from selling culls is important to stay ahead. But -- and I mean a big but -- you cannot continue to live and grow on cull prices – always strive to sell all your product at top grade #1 prices.
In fact, 50 years ago, my granddaddy sold unshelled butter beans for $15 a bushel and farmers get about the same today. This may change a little since 3% less fresh produce was produced in the U.S. last year and we all know about the law of supply and demand.
Remember supplying top-quality produce doesn’t end in the field but goes all the way to the table. Plant the best, grow the best, harvest the best, properly cool/protect/preserve the best, and deliver the best. I always say begin ugly it gets uglier, begin right and don’t let it get ugly on the way, and ugly has a way of sneaking up on you. Know what you grow, how to harvest it properly without damage, how to package it, how to cool it, and how to get it there without damage.
Quality is not just a suggestion in the produce industry Quality only allows you to market/sell your produce without it being turned down. Remember “turned down” is two ugly words that no grower ever wants to hear.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.