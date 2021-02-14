TONY MELTON: Grow, market, deliver the best

To quote one of my best vegetable farmers, “You won’t be in the vegetable busy long if you don’t know how to throw the ugly stuff away.” Like I always say, “An ugly county agent is OK, but ugly fruits and vegetables won’t flush.”

Say what you want but if it is ugly, you pass it over and get the better-looking produce if the cost is similar. In America we expect and demand the best.

However, many stores, farmers markets, and growers sell what we call “culls” at a reduced price. A lot of times selling culls can make or break a farm because fresh vegetable prices have remained about the same for the last five years and the extra money from selling culls is important to stay ahead. But -- and I mean a big but -- you cannot continue to live and grow on cull prices – always strive to sell all your product at top grade #1 prices.

In fact, 50 years ago, my granddaddy sold unshelled butter beans for $15 a bushel and farmers get about the same today. This may change a little since 3% less fresh produce was produced in the U.S. last year and we all know about the law of supply and demand.