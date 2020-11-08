TONY MELTON: Growing greens in the Pee Dee

All types of greens are important staples in rural South Carolina, and after listening to doctor after doctor I have found that the secret to getting old is to remember what your mother and grandmother told you:“Eat your greens.”
I have the privilege of looking over thousands of acres of greens for the cannery in Effingham. A field of healthy, lush, weed-free greens is a beautiful thing. I enjoy walking through the fields almost as much as I enjoy a hunk of onion and a big plate of collards, turnips, mustards, or my favorite: a mixture of them all. See, greens are very important in the diet of us old country folks who have what we call “sugar (diabetes).”
Our greens-growing season has been lengthened by our warmer winters. Therefore, I have received a lot of calls this past week on whether greens can still be planted. What I say is that turnip, mustard, and kale seed are cheap, so take a chance – farming is a gamble anyway. Many converted row-crop farmers want to grow greens like other row crops; however, they are a vegetable crop, which has a more intensive production. This is especially true when it comes to timing of and proper fertilization.
Greens are shallow-rooted and do not forage deep into the soil to get the nutrients they require which means they need a complete/premium fertilizer at planting then side-dressing or what I call spoon-feeding later. My recommendation is to put 50 -75 units of N-P-K at planting or before the greens get 2 inches tall – depending on the pre-plant soil fertility. Because you are growing in cooler soils 20 – 60 units of phosphorus should be applied no matter what the soil test indicates. Also, a total of 100 -180 units of potassium depending on the soil test should be added to keep from draining the soil reserve. Depending on the plant spacing and growth rate needed, a total of 120 – 200 units of N should be applied.
What most growers don’t realize is that greens also love magnesium, boron and sulfur. Magnesium is the center of the chlorophyll molecule which through photosynthesis makes sugars for the plant to grow properly. The boron keeps down rot in the center of the plant. The sulfur is used in the plant to produce proteins that make greens good for you.
Many farmers grow greens without supplemental irrigation but when it hot and dry it is very stressful on a cool-weather crop like greens. Our roller-coaster weather goes something like this: Hot then frost, and when it rains it pours, then drought comes.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!