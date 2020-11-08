TONY MELTON: Growing greens in the Pee Dee

All types of greens are important staples in rural South Carolina, and after listening to doctor after doctor I have found that the secret to getting old is to remember what your mother and grandmother told you:“Eat your greens.”

I have the privilege of looking over thousands of acres of greens for the cannery in Effingham. A field of healthy, lush, weed-free greens is a beautiful thing. I enjoy walking through the fields almost as much as I enjoy a hunk of onion and a big plate of collards, turnips, mustards, or my favorite: a mixture of them all. See, greens are very important in the diet of us old country folks who have what we call “sugar (diabetes).”

Our greens-growing season has been lengthened by our warmer winters. Therefore, I have received a lot of calls this past week on whether greens can still be planted. What I say is that turnip, mustard, and kale seed are cheap, so take a chance – farming is a gamble anyway. Many converted row-crop farmers want to grow greens like other row crops; however, they are a vegetable crop, which has a more intensive production. This is especially true when it comes to timing of and proper fertilization.