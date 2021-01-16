TONY MELTON: Integrated pest management

I wish I had a dollar for every time someone told me, “We never had this problem when I was young.”

Well, back then the world was not so crowded, fast paced or nearly as small – figuratively. My grandparents never left the backwoods of Chesterfield County, and I thought McBee was the center of the world.

Most people still don’t realize that Hartsville, Darlington and Florence are just suburbs of McBee (ha!). Today people and plants move around a lot, and all kinds of pests like to hitchhike a ride to your farm.

What I call “ordinary pests” are those that have a strong foothold in our area and must be monitored and/or controlled each year.

South Carolina is well known for the massive number and wide selection of ordinary pests. Our mild, humid weather encourages all types of insects and disease problems.

In addition to ordinary pests, we have given a new name, “hungry pests,” to pests that are invading our area from other areas or countries.

Hungry pests are a real problem. They attack trees, plants and agriculture, costing the United States approximately $40 billion each year in damages and expensive eradication and control efforts.