TONY MELTON: Integrated pest management

I wish I had a dollar for every time someone told me, “We never had this problem when I was young.”
Well, back then the world was not so crowded, fast paced or nearly as small – figuratively. My grandparents never left the backwoods of Chesterfield County, and I thought McBee was the center of the world.
Most people still don’t realize that Hartsville, Darlington and Florence are just suburbs of McBee (ha!). Today people and plants move around a lot, and all kinds of pests like to hitchhike a ride to your farm.
What I call “ordinary pests” are those that have a strong foothold in our area and must be monitored and/or controlled each year.
South Carolina is well known for the massive number and wide selection of ordinary pests. Our mild, humid weather encourages all types of insects and disease problems.
In addition to ordinary pests, we have given a new name, “hungry pests,” to pests that are invading our area from other areas or countries.
Hungry pests are a real problem. They attack trees, plants and agriculture, costing the United States approximately $40 billion each year in damages and expensive eradication and control efforts.
Their movement is controlled by a part of the USDA called Aphis (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service). To learn more, visit hungrypests.com, where this website includes photos and descriptions of each hungry pest, and a pest tracker, to find those that are present in your state. To report a pest or contract your local Aphis office visit aphis.usda.gov/planthealth/sphd.
Helping farmers control pest problems is one of my main jobs and one of the main reasons to have county agents. Preferably, I like to look at it in a different light as IPM (integrated pest management).
IPM is using all types of techniques to control plant problems. Some of my favorite ways are resistant varieties, variable planting dates, adjusting fertility, cultivating beneficials, sanitation, rotation, etc., but last of all, and only when needed, chemical controls.
In other words, chemical controls are only used as a last resort. I do my best and help as many farmers as possible, but no one knows it all or can do it all.
Therefore, we are having an IPM open forum from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to give us input and help us shape the continued programming provided by the Clemson IPM program. Anyone involved in S.C. specialty and row-crop production is invited and welcomed. Register for the meeting at: clemson.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrdeypqzguGNQt6IEQdjzc53fX4Yk5kbkz.
