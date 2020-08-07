TONY MELTON: It’s that deer, deer, deer time of year

This is that “deer, deer, deer” time of year. Deer are out searching for something green, lush and tasty to eat before the shooting starts in January.
I am always out way before sunup, and nothing is more disheartening than running 10 to 15 deer out of a field of peas, snapbeans or my butterbean field at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center (PDREC).
Last year I took a group of farmers on a tour of my vegetable area at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center and my deer fence and deer control was one of the highlights. Farmers are constantly telling me that wildlife like deer and wild hog are putting them out of the farming business.
First, we looked at my deer fence, which surprised the crowd since it was only five feet tall and not 10 feet tall like most would think, and it only consisted of two main and three secondary electrified wires. In fact, I could just get by with the two main wires – one at 1.5 feet, three feet to the outside of one three feet tall on the inside.
This works, because unless deer are being chased by a dog or coyote, they enter a field with their heads down, so they can detect something good to eat. Therefore, their head will contact the low wire, and if they misses it, their heads will hit the taller wire on the inside. Most of the deer will be does, and their head is the most sensitive part to electric shock.
Next, the secret to this fence is to have the fence installed and the electricity on before you ever plant any crop in the field. Never allow deer to get a taste of something good to eat in the field or it becomes very difficult or almost impossible to keep them out.
Even with my complaining, other folks who work in my area tend to leave the gates down and not turn on the electricity, so I have a continuous fight to keep deer out of my area. So, I get me a jar of peanut butter and ride around my fence applying a small amount on the outside wire about every 10 feet. Deer, like people, cannot resist the smell of peanut butter, so when they lick the wire, it knocks them to their knees and they don’t come back for a while.
However, it has gone even far beyond this now. I have installed a radio and a propane gun, and I just picked up some soap and a big box of fishing line. Hanging the soap in the trees gives the scent of people, and the fishing line at the edge of the woods confuses them and they retreat back into the woods.
Next, deer like some crops more the others. I have found that deer will walk across all other crops to eat sweet potatoes, butterbeans, peas and snapbeans. If you can get sweet potatoes past the transplant stage to where the plant is running, then they can take a good amount of foraging.
When snapbeans, peas and butterbeans are small, deer will wipe out a good stand quickly. Before fruiting, however, they can take a small amount of foraging.
Also, think about your cover crops. For instance, I call clover “deer candy,” and it is one of the reasons we have so many deer killed on our roads. Today you can purchase many commercial products containing hot peppers, rosemary oil, mint oils, onions, etc., to keep deer out of fields.
Finally, even though I cannot do this at the PDREC, if all else fails, farmers can get special depredation permits from DNR to reduce the amount of deer in their fields.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.