TONY MELTON: No-till takes work, but worth it

Many folks think no-till means no work.On the contrary, sometimes it means more work.

In an earlier article I told y’all about my no-till gardening experiment; it worked wonderfully. Mulching with newspapers and leaves was a big job but it reduced my weeding and irrigation needs without lowering my yields. Also, as I begin planting my spring garden, I love the fact that the soil is moist and soft under the mulch. No-till is part of what scientists call sustainable production, which is a part of this so-called radical new concept of “Going Green,” which I investigated before giving a talk about it at a garden club recently.

Again, on the contrary, “Going Green” is nothing new or radical. It is exactly what my mama and daddy taught me growing up as a poor, barefoot farm boy in McBee. Never waste, use what you have, reuse what you can, never throw anything away that can be used by you or someone else, and if possible develop ways to accomplishing things without buying anything. In fact, I thought these were the principles everyone was taught and lived by until I moved away from the farm.