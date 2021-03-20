TONY MELTON: No-till takes work, but worth it

Many folks think no-till means no work.On the contrary, sometimes it means more work.
In an earlier article I told y’all about my no-till gardening experiment; it worked wonderfully. Mulching with newspapers and leaves was a big job but it reduced my weeding and irrigation needs without lowering my yields. Also, as I begin planting my spring garden, I love the fact that the soil is moist and soft under the mulch. No-till is part of what scientists call sustainable production, which is a part of this so-called radical new concept of “Going Green,” which I investigated before giving a talk about it at a garden club recently.
Again, on the contrary, “Going Green” is nothing new or radical. It is exactly what my mama and daddy taught me growing up as a poor, barefoot farm boy in McBee. Never waste, use what you have, reuse what you can, never throw anything away that can be used by you or someone else, and if possible develop ways to accomplishing things without buying anything. In fact, I thought these were the principles everyone was taught and lived by until I moved away from the farm.
The bottom line is that city folks are very wasteful. I guess some city folks have too much, are too spoiled, and are too blessed. What gets to me is that because those urbanites came up with this term “Going Green,” they think they are a little better than the farm folks who have been doing it forever.
City folks are a little snobby with their hybrids but it will never outdo what us farm folks do — don’t go anywhere, just stay on the farm and work. You sure don’t burn much gas that way.
It tickles me that for years country folks wanted to get to the city, and now the city folks want to get to the country and tell the country folks how to be country. It reminds me of a book I read in my youth, “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse.” However, the bottom line is that we all need to work together to conserve, reuse, and not waste.
By the way, if you cannot grow it yourself, buying Certified SC Grown is an excellent way to get the best produce from local growers that has not been shipped long distances. This is as easy as looking for the Certified SC Grown signs and stickers. Remember Buy South Carolina—Nothing’s Fresher, Nothing’s Finer.
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.