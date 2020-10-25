TONY MELTON: Plant problems proliferate

TONY MELTON
Clemson Extension
Halloween is coming, scaring, and unnerving, but after that Election Day is even worse. The definition of politics is in the word itself – poly means many and ticks are bloodsuckers – a fitting sequel to Halloween. We all fail and come so, so, so short of perfection, government is not going to solve all our problems, and there are still many problems/demons/insects/diseases out there that we must fight on a daily basis.
I am a horticulturist, a big word for someone who specializes in the growth of plants, and so to say a plant doctor. Believe me, plants have their own set of specific problems. Many farmers pick on me and say if there were no plant problems I would not have a job – job security. In fact, it seems like the last few years have been noted by what new, exotic, or just awful pest invades the South.
First came a resistant form of a disease called downy mildew on vegetables in the cucurbit family (cantaloupes, cucumbers, squash, watermelons, etc.) that made them very difficult and expensive to successfully grow in the fall. Then, a new fruit fly called the spotted-wing drosophila that could attack fruit like strawberries and blackberries before they get over-ripe. Then, the kudzu bugs and the sugarcane beetles invaded farms and pastures. However, in the last couple years something has reduced the number of kudzu bugs to a tolerable level.
Then, an awful white mold disease called sclerotinia (what I call white mold on steroids) devastated cole crops and legumes. Finally, a new stinkbug called the brown marmorated stinkbug started to increase in the South and makes it more difficult to grow fruits and vegetables.
Lately I was hoping for a little relief from some of these problems. In fact, I felt like the fellow in one of Jerry Clower’s jokes who climbed a tree and got into a tussle with a raccoon and hollered out to hunters below “Shoot up here amongst -- us one of us has to have some relief.” However, then came two new bacterial diseases on cole crops a xanthomonas and a pseudomonas that riddles their leaves. At present, rotation is the only control proved to be effective. Then, I found a new disease on cucubits in South Carolina called plectosporium blight.
Finally, boxwoods, roses, and even crepe myrtles will soon become ugly, diseased, insect-infested, and maybe even a thing of the past. COVID is the least of our problems. “Count it all joy when you fall into diverse trials, knowing this, that the trying of your faith brings patience, but let patience have her perfect work that you may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.”
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!