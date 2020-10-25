TONY MELTON: Plant problems proliferate

TONY MELTON

Clemson Extension

Halloween is coming, scaring, and unnerving, but after that Election Day is even worse. The definition of politics is in the word itself – poly means many and ticks are bloodsuckers – a fitting sequel to Halloween. We all fail and come so, so, so short of perfection, government is not going to solve all our problems, and there are still many problems/demons/insects/diseases out there that we must fight on a daily basis.

I am a horticulturist, a big word for someone who specializes in the growth of plants, and so to say a plant doctor. Believe me, plants have their own set of specific problems. Many farmers pick on me and say if there were no plant problems I would not have a job – job security. In fact, it seems like the last few years have been noted by what new, exotic, or just awful pest invades the South.