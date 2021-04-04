TONY MELTON: Planting early worth some risk

Double hallelujah. Easter is here, and we all are truly blessed in more ways than we can count. Let’s get out of our depression and get excited about everything flowering and bursting forth. Remember, there are love, joy, hope, and peace as long as we are above the green.

I really hope all the cold weather is gone and we can grow forth. Sometimes we get put on our backs to make us look up. A disease called AHP put me down, but it only made me realize and count my many blessings.

Forty years I have been working for the folks of South Carolina — the greatest people on earth. I have gone as a guest into all your homes through TV, the newspaper, and as a county agent. Thanks to farmers and many other South Carolina folks’ giving, I have a forever scholarship in my name in the Horticulture. Department at Clemson University and millions of dollars in gifts and grants to do research at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center. Also, I have a free truck, gas, and cellphone to accomplish my calling (being a county agent)– just to mention a few. I believe my being a county agent is my calling instead of a job. I love to help folks.