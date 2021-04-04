TONY MELTON: Planting early worth some risk

Double hallelujah. Easter is here, and we all are truly blessed in more ways than we can count. Let’s get out of our depression and get excited about everything flowering and bursting forth. Remember, there are love, joy, hope, and peace as long as we are above the green.
I really hope all the cold weather is gone and we can grow forth. Sometimes we get put on our backs to make us look up. A disease called AHP put me down, but it only made me realize and count my many blessings.
Forty years I have been working for the folks of South Carolina — the greatest people on earth. I have gone as a guest into all your homes through TV, the newspaper, and as a county agent. Thanks to farmers and many other South Carolina folks’ giving, I have a forever scholarship in my name in the Horticulture. Department at Clemson University and millions of dollars in gifts and grants to do research at the Pee Dee Research & Education Center. Also, I have a free truck, gas, and cellphone to accomplish my calling (being a county agent)– just to mention a few. I believe my being a county agent is my calling instead of a job. I love to help folks.
During my down time, it touched my heart to get over 250 cards, thousands of phone calls, and thousands of texts/messages. I even got a handmade blanket from a local church and help from many individuals taking care of my doctor and other costs. Growing up I learned I needed my eight brothers and sisters to help pick all the acres of butterbeans and peas my daddy planted. But during my sickness I found out that I truly have hundreds of brothers and sisters all over our great state that have prayed, lifted me up, and helped me get back to what I call the “The Land of the Living.” Remember, the “God of the Mountain is the God of the Valley.”
Remember, the threat of frost is not totally over, but I am willing to take a little risk to have early fresh produce to market. Also, daylight saving time has begun, and we now have more time for us working folk to farm in the evening. Many farmers work a city job to pay for their “farming habit.”
Planting early works for me because if seed are planted by the time they emerge and are susceptible to damage the threat of frost is minuscule. The important thing is whether the soil is warm enough for seed germination. I like to use black plastic mulch. It will warm the soil causing seed to germinate, plant roots to grow, and increased earliness.
Next, when transplants are used, I am prepared to protect them from frost. Many items such as drinking cups, buckets, sheets, plastic, pine straw, and most farmers’ favorite row covers can be used to protect young transplants. Anything that will hold heat close to and cold away from plants will work.
Next, planting early in the spring is very beneficial in South Carolina. It gets very hot quickly. Plants that are started early have a better chance of developing properly before it gets really hot. In fact, some crops such as beans and tomatoes drop their flowers when it gets hot, resulting in poor fruit set and reduced yields.
Finally, insects and disease problems are generally not as bad when you plant early. Most insect and disease problems tend to build and get worse throughout the summer. As summer progresses corn earworms, pickleworms, aphids, whiteflies, etc. are worse. Diseases like early blight, viruses, fungal leafspots, etc. increase.
