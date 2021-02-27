TONY MELTON: Prevent summer weeds now

Many pre-emergent herbicides under many brand names may be purchased locally including Atrazine, Balan, Dimension, Barricade, Pre-M, Surflan, XL, Team, etc. When applying near sidewalks and streets always sweep or spray off the hard surfaces to prevent the washing of chemicals into the storm drains. Always remember things that go down storm drains are not screened out, or treated in any way, but end up in nearby rivers and streams. The type of herbicide you use should be determined by the type of grass, weeds, or landscape plants you have.

You probably get tired of me saying this but always read and follow all label directions because the label is the law. You need to know what, how, and when to apply. Some products can only be applied to grass, even certain type of grass, and some can be applied to both grass and shrub/flower beds. I know you would like for me to tell you exactly what to use but it is not that easy.

Also, many pre and post-emergent herbicides are combined with fertilizer. Avoid these because it is too early to put fertilizer on your lawns. It is still winter and most plants, including grass, shrubs, and trees, should not be encouraged by fertilization to grow vigorously. Also, without vigorously growing plants using these nutrients they will be soon leached into streams and rivers polluting the environment.

Finally, do not expect these pre-emergent herbicides to kill the weeds already flourishing in your yard. Most of these herbicides have little effect on growing weeds. Also, this week of warm temperatures will cause most of the winter weeds in your lawn to flower resulting in the production of millions upon millions of weed seed. Even if you kill the weeds that are flowering in your yard now with chemicals the seed is still present to produce an ample crop of weeds next year and the next year. However, the good news is these weedy rascals that are flourishing now (even without any control measures being applied) will meet a fairly quick demise, die as soon as it gets hot, and not emerge again until the fall.

