TONY MELTON: Remember to be thankful

“I can’t believe it is almost Thanksgiving. Where has the year gone?.” This coronavirus has made us all “Whoa, stop, think, and maybe be a little thankful.” My wife tells me I can’t sing, but I can write. “Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh.”
However, many of us have forgotten grandmother’s way. Our fast-paced, modern city life has made the rural farm life of grandmother a faint memory. As we would say in McBee, “we have become citified, and got above our raising.”
It seems like just yesterday. I remember my granddaddy telling that stubborn old mule to “whoa” and until this virus mess my life has not slowed down since, let alone stopped. Sometimes I think the mule was smarter than we are. He did not mind stopping and when it was time to eat, he would leave Granddaddy standing in the field and run to the barn. Granddaddy had to work hard just to produce enough to feed the mule.
Well, most farmers and gardeners know a little about being thankful since they realize what it takes to make a bountiful harvest of anything from amaryllis to zucchini. “Gardener = a want-to-be farmer.”
We have come a long way from Granddaddy’s day. That mule was Granddaddy’s greatest asset; however, today most farmers/gardeners have many times their power at their fingertips in what I call “toys” (equipment). With the high cost of fuel/gas, it still takes a lot to feed the mule.
I grew up poor, barefoot, and picking cotton and butter beans. I guess I will have a flashback this afternoon because I must head to the Pee Dee Research and Education Center (PDREC) to pick butter beans for the next week as part of my research. By the way if anyone wants to come help it will be like a NO-COST gym membership.
Even though I don’t like going barefoot today, because McBee’s hot sand burned my feet, or picking butter beans I still love growing crops. It was and still is hard work, but I understand how it is an integral part of my life then and now.
Each time I get on a tractor at my 20-acre vegetable research area at our PDREC, I see my granddaddy behind that mule or my daddy on his old Farmall tractor. Even if the closest you ever got to a farm is the “Pig or Lion,” someone in your heritage farmed or gardened.
