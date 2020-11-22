TONY MELTON: Remember to be thankful

“I can’t believe it is almost Thanksgiving. Where has the year gone?.” This coronavirus has made us all “Whoa, stop, think, and maybe be a little thankful.” My wife tells me I can’t sing, but I can write. “Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh.”

However, many of us have forgotten grandmother’s way. Our fast-paced, modern city life has made the rural farm life of grandmother a faint memory. As we would say in McBee, “we have become citified, and got above our raising.”

It seems like just yesterday. I remember my granddaddy telling that stubborn old mule to “whoa” and until this virus mess my life has not slowed down since, let alone stopped. Sometimes I think the mule was smarter than we are. He did not mind stopping and when it was time to eat, he would leave Granddaddy standing in the field and run to the barn. Granddaddy had to work hard just to produce enough to feed the mule.

Well, most farmers and gardeners know a little about being thankful since they realize what it takes to make a bountiful harvest of anything from amaryllis to zucchini. “Gardener = a want-to-be farmer.”