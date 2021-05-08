TONY MELTON: Remembering my precious mama

Sometimes it is difficult to come up with something special to write about in this column, but today is Mother’s Day, which makes it a no-brainer. I admit it that I am not only a mama’s boy but I will always be my mama’s baby.

It seems like yesterday but it has been 21 years since we buried my mama. Lord, I miss my mama. Through my years of traveling around the Pee Dee helping folks as a county agent, I have had two things prominently placed in full view on the dash of my pickup truck. One is a picture of my sweet, angel Mama with my son and the other is a round coin with the letters “TUIT” on one side. For many years this “Round Too It” has reminded me of my mama and daddy who taught all us kids to never procrastinate.

Please, bear with me as I reminisce about the special things I loved about my mom. By the way, people wonder how we can change the world – I know: “One Mom at a time.”