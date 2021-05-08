TONY MELTON: Remembering my precious mama

Sometimes it is difficult to come up with something special to write about in this column, but today is Mother’s Day, which makes it a no-brainer. I admit it that I am not only a mama’s boy but I will always be my mama’s baby.
It seems like yesterday but it has been 21 years since we buried my mama. Lord, I miss my mama. Through my years of traveling around the Pee Dee helping folks as a county agent, I have had two things prominently placed in full view on the dash of my pickup truck. One is a picture of my sweet, angel Mama with my son and the other is a round coin with the letters “TUIT” on one side. For many years this “Round Too It” has reminded me of my mama and daddy who taught all us kids to never procrastinate.
Please, bear with me as I reminisce about the special things I loved about my mom. By the way, people wonder how we can change the world – I know: “One Mom at a time.”
Like the old saying, “The way to man’s heart is through his stomach,” and Mama always has my heart because no one will ever cook like Mama. I remember running through the screen door, through the porch where I shucked many an ear of sweet corn, and into the kitchen where Mama with her sweet smile would be standing next to her stove (where it seemed she always stood trying to feed all of us nine kids). I would stop long enough to help Mama remove the skins from the potatoes with a special potato-scraping dohicky (Mama had it, I think, since the beginning of time) so we wouldn’t have to waste any with the peels.
My mouth waters just thinking about helping Mama scratch around those Irish potato plants to get enough red and golden jewels to boil a pot. Then she would cover them with water, plop in a whole stick of butter, and boil them until they started to fall apart, which made what we called the pot liquor thick with the potato starch. While they were boiling she would have me slice the squash, mince the scallions, and coat them with a thin layer of cornmeal. After heating the oil in the frying pan, she gently rolled this glorious mixture into the hot grease – I can still remember the sizzle. By the way, today for health purposes, I leave out the cornmeal. Then, I helped by slicing an entire fresh cabbage, nothing was wasted – I would even eat the raw core.
Again she would heat oil but this time in a deep pot and sizzle the cabbage – what we called frying the cabbage – before adding water to boil. After grabbing a piece of Mama’s pan-fried chicken (if only the Colonel knew how to cook chicken that good), a handful of Mama’s hot biscuits, and a fresh scallion, I would sit down and totally lose myself in a country-boy’s heaven. As soon as I finish this article I am heading to one of our wonderful SC Certified Farm stands.
I cannot count the many, many ways I loved my mama. However, I must quit writing because of the tears in my eyes, and I must get to that SC Certified Farm stand.
