TONY MELTON: Simple truths for farmers and gardeners:

“Thank the Lord it is a New Year!” To say the least, last year was extremely bad. So let’s make 2021 extremely good. I guess I will be an extremist about farming and gardening.

I am not big on movies, but one of my favorite movies of all time was “Being There.” It was about a simple-minded gardener whose garden sayings were taken out of context and applied to our nation at large. They thought he was brilliant, and in the end, he was considered a candidate for President

I may be a simple-minded farmer, but I have learned some of the most important truths in my life, digging in the soil. Today many have lost contact with nature, the environment, and the farm. Granddaddy was a poor uneducated small farmer, which most large farmers today would call a gardener, without many books, except for the old Farmers Almanac, but he deeply knew within his heart many of the simple truths that we forget in our fast-paced lives.

Perennial truths such as “There is a time to plant, to grow, and to harvest,” “Seasons come and seasons go, but time is short,” and “Spring will be here before you know it” ruled his farm and his life. For instance, you may think it is the dead of winter, but many farmers and gardeners are now in the middle of growing transplants for their cool-season crops.