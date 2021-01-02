TONY MELTON: Simple truths for farmers and gardeners:

“Thank the Lord it is a New Year!” To say the least, last year was extremely bad. So let’s make 2021 extremely good. I guess I will be an extremist about farming and gardening.
I am not big on movies, but one of my favorite movies of all time was “Being There.” It was about a simple-minded gardener whose garden sayings were taken out of context and applied to our nation at large. They thought he was brilliant, and in the end, he was considered a candidate for President
I may be a simple-minded farmer, but I have learned some of the most important truths in my life, digging in the soil. Today many have lost contact with nature, the environment, and the farm. Granddaddy was a poor uneducated small farmer, which most large farmers today would call a gardener, without many books, except for the old Farmers Almanac, but he deeply knew within his heart many of the simple truths that we forget in our fast-paced lives.
Perennial truths such as “There is a time to plant, to grow, and to harvest,” “Seasons come and seasons go, but time is short,” and “Spring will be here before you know it” ruled his farm and his life. For instance, you may think it is the dead of winter, but many farmers and gardeners are now in the middle of growing transplants for their cool-season crops.
He also lived by “Hard work never hurt anyone, so get to work,” “Feed the mule or you both go hungry” and “Never pass up pulling a weed.” My granddaddy was amazing since he was tall, he could straddle and pick one row of cotton and at the same time pick the cotton on both outside rows. In other words, with each pass down the field he could pick three rows of cotton and in the middle of all this picking if he saw a weed he pulled it up. I learned at an early age that I would never keep up with Granddaddy, but that is no reason not to try. We have stopped trying in this country. In my day-to-day life I love quoting him, and one of his favorites was “Another day another dollar” today I add “50 cent after taxes.”
Personally, I think the president would benefit greatly from some kneeling in the garden, especially the real garden of life. Would it not be nice for that “proverbial hand basket they are carrying us all off in” to be heading toward the garden/farm/
