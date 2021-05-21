TONY MELTON: Strawberry fields are not forever

The Beetles were wrong. Strawberry fields are not forever. Local strawberry production will be ending in just a few weeks. Strawberries are a cool-season commodity; thus, hot weather will stop production.
April through early June is strawberry season in the Pee Dee and time flies — June will be here next week. It has been a cooler than normal spring, but the nineties have arrived, and I don’t think there is any turning the temperature down. However, these cool days have allowed flowers to mature, fruit to set, and maybe extend our strawberry season further into June. Usually it takes about 30 days from a flower to a ripe strawberry so flowers that set last week will be picked in mid-June.
For me strawberry season brings back memories of Dad’s garden, cool springs, and my youth. Mama loved to cook cakes and pies out of the tasty fruit, but after all nine of us kids had visited the patch not much was left.
Dad’s patch produced small but tasty fruit and it took a lot of work to get a belly full. Glad I was young and energetic.
Today the fruit is large, sometimes bigger than golf balls, but just as tasty as Dad’s. In those days we were “isolated” in the big city of McBee so very few pests bothered Dad’s strawberries. Today the world has become a very small place with all sharing the same problems; therefore, strawberries have become more complicated in their production.
Like many I would like to go back to those simpler days where all you had to do is plant a few strawberry plants and pick an abundance of fruit for many years. Most strawberry production today is what we call an annual culture where the plants are planted, grown, and harvested for only one year. With this system the plants grow quickly, produce a large amount of fruit in one season, and problems (pests) are kept to a minimum.
One of the best parts of my job is helping the local strawberry growers produce their scrumptious crop, and of course sampling the fruit in each field is important to ensure quality fruit. In other words, this time of year I visit about 15 strawberry fields at least every two weeks — good, I need to gain some weight — and enjoying every sweet fruit. These great fruits are sold at the farms and many satellite locations all over the Pee Dee — too many for me to list in this column.
Watch out for those strawberry signs and be sure not to miss out on your share before I eat them all (ha). Also, a bucket or two of Certified S.C. strawberries would make an excellent gift.
