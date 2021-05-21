TONY MELTON: Strawberry fields are not forever

Like many I would like to go back to those simpler days where all you had to do is plant a few strawberry plants and pick an abundance of fruit for many years. Most strawberry production today is what we call an annual culture where the plants are planted, grown, and harvested for only one year. With this system the plants grow quickly, produce a large amount of fruit in one season, and problems (pests) are kept to a minimum.

One of the best parts of my job is helping the local strawberry growers produce their scrumptious crop, and of course sampling the fruit in each field is important to ensure quality fruit. In other words, this time of year I visit about 15 strawberry fields at least every two weeks — good, I need to gain some weight — and enjoying every sweet fruit. These great fruits are sold at the farms and many satellite locations all over the Pee Dee — too many for me to list in this column.

Watch out for those strawberry signs and be sure not to miss out on your share before I eat them all (ha). Also, a bucket or two of Certified S.C. strawberries would make an excellent gift.

