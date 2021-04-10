TONY MELTON: The art of growing tomatoes

Plant your tomatoes in the field as soon as you can. When it is above 75 degrees at night tomatoes flower abort and no fruit is set. Therefore, I recommend planting a spring crop and a fall crop in July so that they will be flowering after it cools down a little.

First, know your soil. The pH needs to be close to 6.5 but not over about 6.8. You know this by taking a soil sample, which should have been done earlier but can still be done now and the amount of dolomitic lime recommended can be applied on over the top of the plants and watered in or lightly tilled into the ground, trying not to damage the roots.

Even though it will be fall before the lime has fully done its job and properly changed the pH, it is better to apply when it is needed. The lime will add calcium helping with blossom-end rot but in addition to the lime I always till in some gypsum, also called land plaster, at 1,000 pounds per acre to add extra calcium.

As the tomato plants are planted and continue to grow, keeping the soil moist but not wet will also help with blossom-end rot. Check this by picking up a handful of soil and pressing together in your fist and release; if it readily falls apart it is time to irrigate. The fertility of the soil is also very important in tomato growing and the best way to manage most nutrients is a soil sample.