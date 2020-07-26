If you have tomatoes in the field now don’t expect any fruit to set in this heat. When it is above 75 degrees at night tomatoes abort their flowers and no fruit is set. I recommend planting a spring crop and a fall crop now so that they will be flowering after it cools down a little. I hate to say it, but this heat is getting to me in my old age so don’t expect much fruit out of me either.
First, know your soil. The pH needs to be close to 6.5 but not over about 6.8. You know this by taking a soil sample -- which should have been done earlier but still can be done now -- and the amount of dolomitic lime recommended can be applied over the top of the plants and watered in or lightly tilled into the ground while trying not to damage the roots. Sorry, our office doesn’t accept soil samples now because of COVID- 19 but you can mail a pint of soil straight to our Soil Testing Lab, 171 Old Cherry Road, Clemson, S.C. 29631.
Even though it will be fall before the lime has fully done its job and properly changed the pH, it is better to apply when it is needed. The lime will add calcium, helping with blossom-end rot, but in addition to the lime I always till in some gypsum, also called land plaster, at 1,000 pounds per acre to add extra calcium. As the tomato plants are planted and continue to grow, keeping the soil moist but not wet will also help with blossom-end rot. Check this by picking up a handful of soil and pressing together in your fist and release. If it readily falls apart it is time to irrigate.
The best way to keep the soil moist is to apply a white plastic mulch or if using a black plastic mulch, paint it white.
The fertility of the soil is also very important in tomato growing and the best way to manage most nutrients is a soil sample. However, a soil sample will not tell you anything about how much nitrogen is available in the soil, but it will give you a recommendation on how much fertilizer including nitrogen to add to the soil. The proper amount of nitrogen fertilizer is one of the secrets of tomato growing and where most homeowners fail.
Many folks brag about their 10-foot-tall tomato, but when I ask about the quantity of fruit, they cower. Growth and fruiting has to be balanced. You want as much fruit as possible but you need to get a plant large enough to protect the fruit from sun scald. I accomplish this by just putting enough nitrogen to the plant to get a plant about 18 inches tall.
As the plant runs out of nitrogen it will slow growth, allowing fruit set to begin. Once the plant has got some fruit as large as a quarter the plant has switched from a growing to a fruiting stage. The plant will continue fruiting as I add more nitrogen to grow a bigger plant to protect the fruit. This is what I call the “art of growing tomatoes” because every soil type, season, and crop varies.
Next, know your tomatoes. Cherry and grape tomatoes are almost like weeds. They are easy to grow and if you are a beginner start here. Roma tomatoes are only a little more difficult to grow, and I love their dryer flesh especially in salads and sauces. But the large sandwich or hamburger tomato is more difficult to grow. Heirlooms tomatoes are even more difficult to grow than hybrids. I recommend always planting some of a hybrid resistant to tomato spotted wilt like Amelia, Crista, Red Bounty, Bella Rosa, Dixie Red, etc., to make sure you have at least a few tomatoes. Then you can finish out your planting with older hybrids.
Finally, know how, when, and where to plant tomatoes. Large tomato plants can be planted deep or laid down in a trench, but if you are a small grower always protect the stem at the ground level with a 4 X 6 - inch piece of aluminum foil. Wrap the foil loosely around the stem without getting soil between the stem and the foil and plant with 2 inches of the foil above the ground to protect against cutworms and 2 inches below the ground to protect against Southern stem blight.
If you are a larger grower either fumigate with Vapam or be prepared to put Fontelis at the base of the stem to control southern stem blight. Always follow label directions -- they are the law. Tomatoes should not be planted in soil that is too wet, too dry, too shady, or where tomatoes have been planted in the last three years. If you have questions join us this Tuesday at 9 for “Tuesdays with Tony” a question and answer session at https://clemson.zoom.us/j/96847033827.
