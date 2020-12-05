TONY MELTON: The darker side of mistletoe

Also, it can be a kiss-of-death for the trees on which it grows. It is an obligate hemi-parasite, which means it gets at least part of what it needs to live and grow from and cannot live without the host tree. It produces haustoria, which serve like roots in soil, grow into the limb of the host tree, and robs nutrients and water. Locally, I see a lot of mistletoe, especially in trees growing in swampy-type conditions and since Florence is built on a series of swamps we have abundant mistletoe. Maybe, it is the trees in the swamp are under stress or with the wet conditions there is abundant moisture for both the tree and mistletoe; whatever, it loves Florence. However, if you don’t love it on your tree you can prune it out but remember to cut the limb at least 2 feet back from the mistletoe to make sure you remove all the haustoria to keep it from rapidly re-growing. Personally, I have found retrieving the mistletoe is more dangerous than the mistletoe itself since I have fallen from ladders, off an old barn, and in love with my wife.