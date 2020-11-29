TONY MELTON: The fruits of our labor

Thanksgiving is over, but we should always be thankful. I spent Thanksgiving at a cabin in the mountains — eating.
Even though the farmers only got about 12 cents of every dollar we spent on food, most of those I know are thankful for a job to labor at, machines to help us with much of the back-breaking work, and people who still get out there and do the work most of us turn up our noses at.
First of all, to tell you the truth, if I didn’t have a job or something to occupy my mind and body, I would probably go crazy (er). Then I would be staying home, be in my wife’s hair, and in short that would not be good.
Next, I hate to say it but most of us in this country do not know what real labor is like. I am always hearing folks talk about bringing back the good old days, but they seem to forget that they were hard-working days. I remember the so-called good old days when I opened my first bank account when I was 12 years old with $100 saved from picking cotton and butter beans for the previous seven years on my granddaddy’s farm. However, I was never much of a cotton picker. Working as hard as I could, I would harvest only about 50 pounds a day and at 5 cents a pound I could make about $15 a week. Today cotton pickers with only one operator can harvest well over 50 acres a day. I did a little better with the butter beans at $1 a bucket with 4 to 5 buckets in a 12-hour day. Thank goodness most butter beans are machine picked today or we would be missing out on one of our Southern staples.
Next, I love my vegetables and fruits, but many are still hand-harvested. Yes picking. Would you like to bend over kissing the ground, have your posterior sticking up in the air, and hauling container after container of produce to a truck? Especially when you or no one else in America wants to pay a majority of their income for food like they have to do in other countries. As difficult as this may appear it is only part of the story. After a crop is harvested a time clock is started and a lot of preparation, packaging, marketing, and hauling must take place to get that crop to your table.
Finally, we all need to know and be thankful about what it takes to feed this country. Food does not just appear at the grocery store – it takes a lot of labor. I guess all of this is why we don’t all have endless gardens, have a bunch of kids to harvest, and work from sun-up to sun-down like we did in those so-called good old days. While you were pigging out this past week I bet you did not think about all the work and effort it took to feed your nap during that football game.
