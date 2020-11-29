TONY MELTON: The fruits of our labor

Even though the farmers only got about 12 cents of every dollar we spent on food, most of those I know are thankful for a job to labor at, machines to help us with much of the back-breaking work, and people who still get out there and do the work most of us turn up our noses at.

First of all, to tell you the truth, if I didn’t have a job or something to occupy my mind and body, I would probably go crazy (er). Then I would be staying home, be in my wife’s hair, and in short that would not be good.

Next, I hate to say it but most of us in this country do not know what real labor is like. I am always hearing folks talk about bringing back the good old days, but they seem to forget that they were hard-working days. I remember the so-called good old days when I opened my first bank account when I was 12 years old with $100 saved from picking cotton and butter beans for the previous seven years on my granddaddy’s farm. However, I was never much of a cotton picker. Working as hard as I could, I would harvest only about 50 pounds a day and at 5 cents a pound I could make about $15 a week. Today cotton pickers with only one operator can harvest well over 50 acres a day. I did a little better with the butter beans at $1 a bucket with 4 to 5 buckets in a 12-hour day. Thank goodness most butter beans are machine picked today or we would be missing out on one of our Southern staples.