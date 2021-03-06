TONY MELTON: The gambling gardener

Daylight Saving Time returns next weekend, and it is warming up, so everyone is ready to fertilize and plant. Right?

No, please do not be suckered into our S.C. roller coaster weather patterns. Be careful, I have seen it frost on April 23. Let me count the ways this might be detrimental to your lawn and garden.

First, remember being the first to do something is not always the best. Everyone wants to be the first to wake their lawn from the long winter nap (dormancy) and get it nice and green for the spring by fertilizing now. It might be nice to pick up those Easter eggs in a nice green lawn, but just think about what might happen if we have one of those typical late frosts. Personally, I have seen those nice green lawns turn totally black and die.

If the lawn is strong, it might come back, but it will take a long time for it to start growing and greening again. Guess what? Without a vigorous grass, weeds take over and the grass is again in a knockdown, drag-out fight for its life with the weeds.