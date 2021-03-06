TONY MELTON: The gambling gardener

Daylight Saving Time returns next weekend, and it is warming up, so everyone is ready to fertilize and plant. Right?
No, please do not be suckered into our S.C. roller coaster weather patterns. Be careful, I have seen it frost on April 23. Let me count the ways this might be detrimental to your lawn and garden.
First, remember being the first to do something is not always the best. Everyone wants to be the first to wake their lawn from the long winter nap (dormancy) and get it nice and green for the spring by fertilizing now. It might be nice to pick up those Easter eggs in a nice green lawn, but just think about what might happen if we have one of those typical late frosts. Personally, I have seen those nice green lawns turn totally black and die.
If the lawn is strong, it might come back, but it will take a long time for it to start growing and greening again. Guess what? Without a vigorous grass, weeds take over and the grass is again in a knockdown, drag-out fight for its life with the weeds.
Next, fertilizing shrubs and trees will get them to growing, leafing out and flowering. I have seen new growth burned back, bark split and flowers burned from frost. Usually new growth and flowers (if it is a repeat bloomer) will come again, but if the bark is split, it is permanent damage, and the plant will close off the damage area, but contrary to popular belief, trees/shrubs do not heal these areas.
Finally, if you plant those warm-season (summer) vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, etc., you will need to protect them from the frost. Even a light frost or below-freezing temperature will devastate them. In the past, I have seen it get so cold that plastic covers, cloth covers and specially made row covers were not enough protection to keep them from being damaged. If this happens, just be happy you live in South Carolina, which has a long growing season. You can always plant again.
Also, I want to share with y’all another bad first for South Carolina. A devastating disease of boxwoods — boxwood blight” — was found right here in Florence. Boxwood blight is a fungal disease that starts as a leaf spot, but it can spread to blight all foliage.
