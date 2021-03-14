TONY MELTON: The green light for gardening

I thought I would give you a little heads-up so you can prepare for the rush in the spring vegetable garden. After many years of experience at vegetable gardening, April 1 is my green light to plant the spring garden.

Most people wait until Easter but after chomping at the bit all winter I can’t wait any longer. The threat of frost is not totally over, but I am willing to take a little risk to have early fresh produce. Also, daylight saving time starts this weekend and we now have more time for us working folk to garden in the evening.

First, this timing works for me because if seeds are planted, by the time they emerge and are susceptible to damage, the threat of frost is minuscule. The important thing is if the soil is warm enough for seed germination and this year the soil has warmed nicely. To further warm the soil I like to use black plastic mulch. It will warm the soil causing seed to germinate, plant roots to grow, and increased earliness.

Next, when transplants are used, I am prepared to protect them from frost. Many items such as drinking cups, buckets, sheets, plastic, and pine straw can be used to protect young transplants. Anything that will hold heat close to and cold away from plants will work.