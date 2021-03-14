TONY MELTON: The green light for gardening

I thought I would give you a little heads-up so you can prepare for the rush in the spring vegetable garden. After many years of experience at vegetable gardening, April 1 is my green light to plant the spring garden.
Most people wait until Easter but after chomping at the bit all winter I can’t wait any longer. The threat of frost is not totally over, but I am willing to take a little risk to have early fresh produce. Also, daylight saving time starts this weekend and we now have more time for us working folk to garden in the evening.
First, this timing works for me because if seeds are planted, by the time they emerge and are susceptible to damage, the threat of frost is minuscule. The important thing is if the soil is warm enough for seed germination and this year the soil has warmed nicely. To further warm the soil I like to use black plastic mulch. It will warm the soil causing seed to germinate, plant roots to grow, and increased earliness.
Next, when transplants are used, I am prepared to protect them from frost. Many items such as drinking cups, buckets, sheets, plastic, and pine straw can be used to protect young transplants. Anything that will hold heat close to and cold away from plants will work.
Next, planting early in the spring is very beneficial in South Carolina. It gets very hot quickly. I jokingly tell most northerners that move here we have four seasons in South Carolina: almost summer, summer, still summer, and Christmas.
Plants that are started early have a better chance of developing properly before it gets real hot. In fact, some crops such as beans and tomatoes drop their flowers when it gets hot, resulting in poor fruit set and reduced yields.
Finally, insects and disease problems are generally not as bad when you plant early. Most insect and disease problems tend to build and get worse throughout the summer. As summer progresses corn earworms, pickleworms, aphids, whiteflies, etc. are worse. Diseases like early blight, viruses and fungal leafspots increase.
