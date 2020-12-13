TONY MELTON: The pen that saved Christmas

When I was as Daddy would say “knee-high to a grasshopper” I slept on a small cot jammed between my parents’ bed and a window because there were a total of 10 of us and only three bedrooms in our home.
At the end of my bed was a small upright chiffonier which I considered a chest in which all the secrets of the world were contained. During Christmas break when we were not cutting firewood or feeding the old wood heaters, I loved to go foraging through all the treasures stored in that old chest. I loved to reminisce over and guess who was in all those old black and white pictures.
One of my favorite pictures was of a young, strappy Army boy with his loaded pack on a pair of skis and in deep snow. Becoming a ski trooper deployed in Italy in WW II had to be tough for my dad, a boy from flatland South Carolina where snow is rarer than a cold day in July.
Until he got mad Daddy was a quiet man and seldom talked about his war times. However, I would listen wide eyed when my brothers and sisters expounded about all the war memorabilia stored in that chest. The string of machine-gun rounds ignited my imagination of how Daddy fought hard against Hitler’s and Mussolini’s armies. The Italian and other foreign coins took me around the world in my dreams. The pump-up flashlight --- oh, it must have been dark. The fold-out camera brought Daddy’s war to me.
But why the pen wrapped in electrical tape in the special heavy duty pen case? “Oh, that’s the pen that saved Christmas,” they said. Just before Christmas, Daddy’s squad was in a real fight and the bullets were flying. The bullet heading for my dad’s heart hit and ricocheted off the pen in his shirt pocket. This explained the other heavy-duty case in the chest containing dad’s Purple Heart.
How ironic -- the pen being mightier than the bullet. Daddy lived and therefore so did I. In many ways Christmas means salvation to me. Even though I joke a lot, hopefully it makes these articles interesting, I seriously share with you my love for plants, people, and the Pee Dee of South Carolina (my home). By the way we have a copy of the picture of that Army boy in his ski trooper uniform proudly mounted on Mom and Dad’s tombstone.
Watch our Emmy Award winning T.V. program “Making-It-Grow” (MIG) at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays on SCETV or on the web at www.mig.org. My home all decorated for Christmas will be featured on the Dec. 22 program.
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!