TONY MELTON: The pen that saved Christmas

When I was as Daddy would say “knee-high to a grasshopper” I slept on a small cot jammed between my parents’ bed and a window because there were a total of 10 of us and only three bedrooms in our home.

At the end of my bed was a small upright chiffonier which I considered a chest in which all the secrets of the world were contained. During Christmas break when we were not cutting firewood or feeding the old wood heaters, I loved to go foraging through all the treasures stored in that old chest. I loved to reminisce over and guess who was in all those old black and white pictures.

One of my favorite pictures was of a young, strappy Army boy with his loaded pack on a pair of skis and in deep snow. Becoming a ski trooper deployed in Italy in WW II had to be tough for my dad, a boy from flatland South Carolina where snow is rarer than a cold day in July.