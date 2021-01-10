TONY MELTON: Time to bed fields for vegetables

Wake up, farmers, it is time to start collard, broccoli, cabbage, etc. transplants, and to bed your fields to start my favorite weed-control practice — stale-bed-culture. What the heck, stale-bed-culture is the easiest, simplest, and best way to control weeds in vegetables. Sorry, vegetable farmers do not get the winter off like row-crop farmers and all it takes is for you to get on your tractor and bed your fields a few weeks ahead of planting.

First, allow your fields to dry enough to properly bed. Just remember nothing is ever perfect — I have seen many farmers wait, wait, and wait and think we will begin bedding, planting, or harvesting on Monday and then it rains on Sunday. The good vegetable farmer turns on the tractor lights and beds, plants, or harvests all night Saturday, goes to church on Sunday, eats lunch on the road and again goes until the fields get too wet.

Daddy always said, “You can always rest when you cannot work the fields.”

I remember one night I started harvesting collards in McAllen, Texas, at midnight and harvested until 10 the next morning. With no cab on the tractor, the wind was blowing 50 miles per hour, temperatures were in the 30s, and I stupidly forgot to put my insulated coveralls under my coat – it was the coldest I have ever been in my life.