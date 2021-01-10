TONY MELTON: Time to bed fields for vegetables

Wake up, farmers, it is time to start collard, broccoli, cabbage, etc. transplants, and to bed your fields to start my favorite weed-control practice — stale-bed-culture. What the heck, stale-bed-culture is the easiest, simplest, and best way to control weeds in vegetables. Sorry, vegetable farmers do not get the winter off like row-crop farmers and all it takes is for you to get on your tractor and bed your fields a few weeks ahead of planting.
First, allow your fields to dry enough to properly bed. Just remember nothing is ever perfect — I have seen many farmers wait, wait, and wait and think we will begin bedding, planting, or harvesting on Monday and then it rains on Sunday. The good vegetable farmer turns on the tractor lights and beds, plants, or harvests all night Saturday, goes to church on Sunday, eats lunch on the road and again goes until the fields get too wet.
Daddy always said, “You can always rest when you cannot work the fields.”
I remember one night I started harvesting collards in McAllen, Texas, at midnight and harvested until 10 the next morning. With no cab on the tractor, the wind was blowing 50 miles per hour, temperatures were in the 30s, and I stupidly forgot to put my insulated coveralls under my coat – it was the coldest I have ever been in my life.
Next, watch the fields for a few weeks, especially when it rains. If drainage problems are noticed -- correct them immediately. The mistake most farmers make in our area is to think drain tiles will control all their problems. No, three hours of flooding will kill most vegetable crops. Drain tiles usually remove the standing water in a day or two, which is fine for row crops but not vegetables. Most vegetable farmers need to use a combination of both drain tile and ditches to get water out of fields before the crop drowns. This past fall one of my good vegetable farmers installed double-normal-size 8-inch tile in one of his fields — I told him it would not control drowning — in short, he lost ¼ of his field.
Next, wait until weeds germinate and grow but before they are 3 inches tall either spray an herbicide or flame to kill the weeds. You can do it one or two times before planting or directly after planting for seeded crops. This will remove between 50 and 90 percent of the weeds before the crop is growing.
Next, plant the crop with minimum disturbance of the soil. Weeds germinate when they get near the surface. More movement of soil equals more weeds.
Finally, use a pre-emergent herbicide after planting to prevent weed seed germination. Again, just remember nothing is ever perfect or controls 100 percent of the weeds. Don’t forget most pre-emergent herbicides need to be watered in.
