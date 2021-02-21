TONY MELTON: Time to plant cool-season crops

Honestly ladies, like most men, I am tickled to death that Valentine’s Day is past. Not only did I stay out of the doghouse but Valentine’s Day is my signal to start planting cool-season vegetables like collards, cabbage, and kale in the garden.

I think cool-season crops are cool. Not only are they great tasting and full of nutrients, but also full of fiber to keep a “regular” smile on our faces. Maybe this is one reason we have “Smiling Faces and Beautiful Places” in South Carolina. Many people, especially those of the Northern persuasion, have never developed a taste for our Southern delicacies like collard greens, turnip greens, and — my favorite — a turnip/mustard green mix. Northerners eat the turnip bottoms or roots, and throw away the best part, the greens. It is also time to plant some of those Northern favorites like beets, radishes, and carrots.