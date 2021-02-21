TONY MELTON: Time to plant cool-season crops

Honestly ladies, like most men, I am tickled to death that Valentine’s Day is past. Not only did I stay out of the doghouse but Valentine’s Day is my signal to start planting cool-season vegetables like collards, cabbage, and kale in the garden.
I think cool-season crops are cool. Not only are they great tasting and full of nutrients, but also full of fiber to keep a “regular” smile on our faces. Maybe this is one reason we have “Smiling Faces and Beautiful Places” in South Carolina. Many people, especially those of the Northern persuasion, have never developed a taste for our Southern delicacies like collard greens, turnip greens, and — my favorite — a turnip/mustard green mix. Northerners eat the turnip bottoms or roots, and throw away the best part, the greens. It is also time to plant some of those Northern favorites like beets, radishes, and carrots.
Cool-season vegetables are those that originated in temperate climates and have their favorable growth periods during the cool parts of the year. Most grow well between 50 and 70 degrees F. Many times, we will have a freeze followed by several weeks of milder weather, and believe me we may have more freeze events. Hardy vegetables like cabbage, collards, onions, radish, spinach, and turnips will perform well even when temperatures drop into the twenties especially if the plants are young. Some cool-season vegetables like broccoli, Chinese cabbage, and cauliflower are considered tender and can be killed by freezing temperatures. However, their season can be extended by covering with cloth or plastic when temperatures are below 32 degrees F.
Many of these crops are easily transplanted and are available in nurseries and feed stores as transplants. Others grow well from seed. Transplant survival is better if the transplants are hardened off (get used to garden conditions) before they are set out in the garden. In other words, take the plants out of the house or greenhouse and place in a semi-protected area outside and if weather conditions get severe take them back inside.
Monitor closely for caterpillars feeding on the leaves. They can decimate a crop in a short time. Regular sprays of a biological insecticide containing Bt (Dipel, Thuricide, and others) or spinosad will provide good control and can be applied up to harvest.
To further ensure success, learn all you can about the vegetables you want to grow by going to our Home & Garden Center at www.clemson.eu/hgic.
