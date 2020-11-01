TONY MELTON: Time to plant strawberries and fall onions

In those days we were so to say isolated in the big city of McBee, so very few pests bothered Dad’s strawberries. Today the world has become a very small place with all of us sharing the same problems. Therefore, strawberries have become more complicated in their production.

Like many people, I would like to go back to those simpler days where all you had to do is plant a few strawberry plants and pick an abundance of fruit for many years.

Most strawberry production today is what we call an annual culture where the plants are planted now, grow all winter and harvested for only one spring. With this system, the plants grow quickly, produce a large amount of fruit in one season and problems (pests) are hopefully kept to a minimum. In fact, my daughter asked me this week if she should plant some strawberries. I told her about some great local strawberry growers.

Some folks tout the lowly, stinky, smelly onion as one of the healthiest foods on Earth, and they have been shown to improve the consumer’s good cholesterol (HDL) and help their heart. You can still plant onions from seed or transplants this fall.