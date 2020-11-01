TONY MELTON: Time to plant strawberries and fall onions

Strawberries and onions are about as opposite as one can get. However, my wife and I are proof positive that opposites attract.
First, I am a plant person and love to “dig in the dirt,” but she does not care which end of a plant to stick in the soil and hates to get dirty.
Next, I am up by 5 every morning, but she loves to sleep late.
Finally, she is more beautiful than the best basket of red ripe strawberries, but I guess you can say I am the onion in the family.
Lots of local strawberries and onions are being planted right now, especially in the Turbeville area. Many growers add onions, cabbage and squash to their crop mix, so while you are picking those luscious strawberries in the spring, you can also pick up these favorites to have a complete meal.
For me, the spring strawberry season brings back memories of dad’s garden, cool springs and my youth. Mama loved to cook cakes and pies out of the tasty fruit, but after all nine of us kids had visited the patch, not much was left.
Dad’s patch produced small but tasty fruit, and it took a lot of work to get a belly full. Glad I was young and energetic.
Today the fruit is large, sometimes bigger than golf balls, but just as tasty as Dad’s.
In those days we were so to say isolated in the big city of McBee, so very few pests bothered Dad’s strawberries. Today the world has become a very small place with all of us sharing the same problems. Therefore, strawberries have become more complicated in their production.
Like many people, I would like to go back to those simpler days where all you had to do is plant a few strawberry plants and pick an abundance of fruit for many years.
Most strawberry production today is what we call an annual culture where the plants are planted now, grow all winter and harvested for only one spring. With this system, the plants grow quickly, produce a large amount of fruit in one season and problems (pests) are hopefully kept to a minimum. In fact, my daughter asked me this week if she should plant some strawberries. I told her about some great local strawberry growers.
Some folks tout the lowly, stinky, smelly onion as one of the healthiest foods on Earth, and they have been shown to improve the consumer’s good cholesterol (HDL) and help their heart. You can still plant onions from seed or transplants this fall.
Onions come in two main types: bunching or dry bulb. Bunching onions are the ones we call scallions and have very small bulbs, used for garnish and eaten green. In the spring, the dry bulb plants will begin to enlarge their bulbs, and you can produce onions that will rival the famous Vandalia onions. You also can plant sweet onions (short day) or hot onions (long day); however, most of the ones we recommend are short day.
Onion seeds do not keep very well from year to year, so buy fresh seed and plant them now so they will get large enough to withstand the winter. The secret to onion production is to irrigate, fertilize and shallow weed regularly.
In other words, onions are shallow rooted, like TLC and do not compete with weeds well.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!