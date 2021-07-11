TONY MELTON: Time to start planting fall vegetables

Believe it or not, it is time to start planting your warm-season fall vegetables.

You need to start by killing, mowing, or tilling those weeds that have taken over and start fresh and new. One of my favorite ways is to spray glyphosate (roundup) or an organic weed killer, wait two weeks then roll down or mow the weeds and plant without tilling the soil, but this usually requires a no-till planter.

The dead weed debris also serves as added mulch and you only need to move the mulch a little where you are planting your seed and transplants.

Another good way is to spray with glyphosate, wait two weeks, till the soil and bed if needed, wait two 2 more weeks for weeds to emerge, then spray again before planting. Tilling the soil tends to bring weed seed to the surface where they germinate and can be killed by the spray.

Personally, I like to use any technique possible to reduce what we call the weed-seed-bank or the amount of weed seed in the top two inches of your soil. These are considered forms of stall-bed-culture and are used in both regular-tilled and no-till planting. This works best if you kill the weeds before they go to seed and increases the amount of weed seed present in your soil. A pre-emergent herbicide can then be sprayed to prevent more weeds from germinating.