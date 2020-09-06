TONY MELTON: Virtual field days scheduled

Beans, especially butter beans, have historically been a staple in Southern cuisine. Nothing says “Southern” more than a big pot of butter beans.
At one time, Lake City was considered the “Bean Capital of the World.” Bushels and bushels of snap beans were loaded onto rail cars and shipped to all the large Northern cities. Therefore, Lake City is the home of the National Historic Bean Market Museum.
Today, Lake City and the surrounding counties are still the bean capital of South Carolina, but now instead of snap beans butter beans have become the fresh market king. It has surprised me that the demand for fresh butter beans has remained high even in our fast-food society. In many years the demand far outweighs our production.
Butter beans have become very difficult to grow in South Carolina’s. heat and humidity. When night temperatures stay above 75 degrees the flowers of beans do not pollinate properly, do not “set pods” and drop off the plant. This dropping of the flowers reduces yields and limits the bean production season to early spring and again in the fall for South Carolina. We have found that seed has been produced out west for so long that they have now adapted to the west coast climate and no longer have heat tolerance. Our projects have developed strains of heat- and humidity-tolerant butter beans, which are in the process of being increased to seed levels that can be supplied to farmers to grow. In addition to butter beans we are screening snap, navy, lima, great northern, light kidney, and dark kidney beans for production in our extreme South Carolina climate.
This is just an introduction to my part of the 2020 Virtual Field Day of the Pee Dee Research & Education Center (PDREC). This field day and others from the Baruch Institute, Edisto REC, the Piedmont REC, and the Sandhill REC will be highlighting research important to the success of South Carolina producers and natural-resource professionals. Scientists will deliver timely information about ongoing crop and animal production research. Videos will be released at www.clemson.edu/fieldday on August 27 (BI), September 3 (PDREC), September 10 (EREC), September 10 (PREC), and October 1 (SHREC). These field days are free and accessible using any computer, tablet, or phone and pre-registration is not required.
Along with my work, the researchers from the PDREC are looking forward to sharing topics on turfgrass diseases and pests, industry protection of pollinators, genetic diversity in cotton breeding, corn earworm in Bt corn, development of non-immunogenic crops, improving grain sorghum production, seed factors affecting cotton growth and yield, tobacco transplant water fertilizers, canola and rapeseed production in South Carolina, Ips beetles in S.C. forests, and controlled burns in S.C. forests.
