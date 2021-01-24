TONY MELTON; When it rains it pours

One of my old preacher’s favorite sayings was “A ditch/rut is a grave with the ends knocked out.” As I ride around the Pee Dee I feel like I have really failed in educating farmers about ditches and draining fields. The bottom line is “If you have a hole in a vegetable field without the ends knocked out to make a good ditch — it is a grave for your vegetable crops.”

In South Carolina it is like the old Morton salt commercial: “When it Rains it Pours.” South Carolina has become a “State of Extremes” — either flood or drought. Without good drainage vegetables drown and without irrigation they fail, don’t yield, and dry up. We are on what we call “The flat land” in the Pee Dee – drainage just doesn’t happen – we must work for it. We must think, plan, and implement “drainage.” A few hours of standing water and vegetables are dead without the possibility of resurrection. I have been preaching drainage for years so sometimes to drive the point home I ask farmers if they are going to stock those ponds in their fields or buy tractor-boats.

The first drainage option most farmers implement is drain tiles in the holes in the fields. Most of the time this works for row crops since they can take a day or two of standing water. However, most of the time with vegetables that can only withstand a few hours of standing water the crop drowns anyway.