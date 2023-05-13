It’s that time of the year again in agriculture, growing season. Growing season is the busiest time of the year for farmers, which means more tractors and farm equipment on the roads.

Traveling from field to field is inevitable for farmers, and they won’t be able to go at a speed that the rest of us may be traveling to get to the beach or campsite. So we must be highly cautious whenever we see farm equipment on the road. It is also crucial for farmers to take all precautions when going on the main roads. Below are some tips for farmers and other drivers on the road.

Farmers:

Stay alert of hazards: There will be more hazards when operating large equipment. It is important to watch for narrow bridges, loose gravel, fog, and more.

Consider when and where you travel: Try to travel less busy roads; this may create a more extended trip but could be a safer option. Another tip is to travel during the day. The later it gets, the more difficult and hazardous roads may become.

Ensure all flashing lights are working correctly: You want to ensure all vehicles can see you as they are approaching you, so always make sure indicators are working.

Slow-moving sign: It is vital that you not only have a slow-moving sign, but your sign should also be clean and visible.

Pull over: If there are a large number of vehicles backing up behind you, try to pull over to let drivers pass. Only pull over when there is a safe shoulder space to do so, and you feel comfortable.

Remain vigilant: Paying attention to the drivers around you is crucial.

Ensure you know all the laws when traveling with equipment.

Other motor vehicle drivers:

Do not follow too closely to farm equipment: It is important to avoid following too close to farm equipment due to its inability not to stop as quickly. Keep back at least 30 feet from tractors and tractor equipment.

Be considerate and patient: Farmers are trying to get where they are going. Understand they are not trying to slow you down and will do their best to clear the roadway as soon as possible. Also, operating equipment at higher speeds increases risk for the farmers, so be mindful of that.

Slow down: Whenever you see any farm equipment on the road, slow down as soon as possible. Many tractors will be traveling slower so it is important to slow down immediately.

Be alert: Texting or making a phone call while driving is never a good idea but being behind a slow piece of moving equipment and paying attention is crucial. You never know when they may stop, so be alert.

Always ensure the path is clear before you pass farm equipment: Many farmers will slow down and move over to allow you to pass them. Before you do, always make sure the path is clear. If you cannot tell, wait, and always ensure you follow the laws.

Yield. Give a tractor or combine the right of way when it’s traveling the opposite direction toward you. Farm vehicles can’t always pull over to the road’s shoulder as safely and easily as your car. If possible, pull onto the shoulder or into a turn-out to allow the farm vehicle to pass.

Countless accidents happen yearly from farmers and motor vehicle drivers that need to be more responsible. Consider these tips and always be as careful as possible so everyone can get home safely to their families.