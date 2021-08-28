Weasel out: Clemson-led study shows population of pint-sized predators dwindling

“While the polar bear is the largest carnivore in the world, a type of weasel known as the least weasel is the smallest,” Kays said. “They’re important predators of mice and rodents. But now it seems like no one is seeing weasels anymore. We see them very rarely on our camera traps in North Carolina. We were concerned they were declining.”

Weasels are ferocious carnivores with a fast metabolism and, unlike bears or coyotes, only eat meat – typically rodents.

“We don’t really know what impact their loss could be having on the release of rodents from their predation, but it could be substantial in some areas,” Jachowski said. “Perhaps more importantly, because they are such specialized carnivores, their decline could be a valuable indicator of declining populations of native rodents. We just don’t know yet, which is part of why this finding is so interesting and important to follow up on.”

In the English language, of course, the weasel has a substantially negative connotation, with the term also used as a noun to describe a sneaky, untrustworthy or insincere person and as a verb meaning to escape from or evade a situation or obligation.

But Jachowski said weasels have not always gotten such a bad rap.